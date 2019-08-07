Menu
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 7 August 2019
Release date
7 August 2019 Russia CoolConnections 6+
7 August 2019 Australia
28 August 2020 Estonia L
7 August 2019 Great Britain PG
7 August 2019 Ireland
7 August 2019 Singapore PG
7 August 2019 South Korea ALL
7 August 2019 Spain
7 August 2019 Sweden Btl
Worldwide Gross $12,150,259
Production HYBE
Also known as
Bring the Soul: The Movie, Beuring Deo Soul: Deo Mubi, Bring the Soul: La película, BTS Bring the Soul, BTS: Bring the Soul: The Movie, BTS: Tâm Hồn Nhiệt Huyết, BTS: Открой свою душу. Фильм
Director
Jun-Soo Park
Cast
J-Hope
Kim Nam-dzhun
Kim Sok-chin
Park Ji-min
Kim The-hen
8.0
Rate 60 votes
8.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  276 In the Documentary genre  11 In the Musical genre  8 In films of South Korea  12
Наталья Новак 3 July 2019, 18:07
А когда билеты поступят в продажу?
Jungkook Jeon 3 July 2019, 20:09
надеюсь его будут показываать.. молимся.
