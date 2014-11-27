Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.9
My Love, Don't Cross That River

My Love, Don't Cross That River

My Love, Don't Cross That River
Synopsis

A couple who have lived together for 76 years faces the last moment of their marriage.
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 30 July 2016
World premiere 27 November 2014
Release date
27 November 2014 South Korea
Worldwide Gross $34,106,206
Production Argus Film
Also known as
Nim-a, geu-gang-eul geon-neo-ji ma-o, My Love, Don't Cross That River, Ljubavi, ne prelazi tu rijeku, Mình Ơi, Xin Đừng Qua Sông, Mu arm ära mine üle selle jõe, Nie opuszczaj mnie, Дорогая, не переходи эту реку, Любовь моя, не переходи эту реку, あなた、その川を渡らないで, 亲爱的，不要跨过那条江
Director
Jin Mo-young
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.9
10 votes
7.9 IMDb
