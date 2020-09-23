Menu
Poster of The Swordsman
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Swordsman

The Swordsman

Geom-gaek 18+
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 16 February 2021
World premiere 23 September 2020
Release date
23 September 2020 South Korea
16 October 2020 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $1,516,150
Production Opus Pictures, The Wave E&m
Also known as
Geomgaek, The Swordsman, Geom-gaek, Мечник, A penge szava, A vér nem válik vízzé, El guardián de acero, Kiếm Khách, Mõõgamehed, O Espadachim, Spadasin, Swordsman, Wojownik, Илдчин, Майстер меча, 剣客, 浴血劍客
Director
Choi Jae-hoon
Cast
Jang Hyuk
Jang Hyuk
Joe Taslim
Joe Taslim
Jeong Man-shik
Jeong Man-shik
Choi Jin-ho
Ji Seung-hyun
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Stills
