6.9
IMDb Rating: 6.8
The Swordsman
The Swordsman
Geom-gaek
18+
Action
Drama
History
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
16 February 2021
World premiere
23 September 2020
Release date
23 September 2020
South Korea
16 October 2020
Taiwan
Worldwide Gross
$1,516,150
Production
Opus Pictures, The Wave E&m
Also known as
Geomgaek, The Swordsman, Geom-gaek, Мечник, A penge szava, A vér nem válik vízzé, El guardián de acero, Kiếm Khách, Mõõgamehed, O Espadachim, Spadasin, Swordsman, Wojownik, Илдчин, Майстер меча, 剣客, 浴血劍客
Director
Choi Jae-hoon
Cast
Jang Hyuk
Joe Taslim
Jeong Man-shik
Choi Jin-ho
Ji Seung-hyun
Cast and Crew
6.9
11
votes
6.8
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Tae-yul
You're the one who insisted on fighting, don't resent me for dying.
