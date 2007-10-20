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Poster of Desert Dream
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Desert Dream
6.4

Desert Dream

, 2007
Hyazgar
South Korea, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Desert Dream
6.4

Synopsis

This film takes place in a remote area, a desert region situated somewhere between the Mongolia and Chinese border. The town has become nearly void of all inhabitants except for Hangai, who works obsessively to plant trees in the desert area. Hangai’s own wife has recently left him, as their daughter became increasingly ill. While Hangai wallows in solitude, a North Korean refugee arrives at his doorstep with her son. They ask for shelter and Hanghai obliges. Although the trio can’t even speak a common language, they are able to communicate nonethless and work together to plant trees. It seems Hanghai is attracted to Soon Hee, but she doesn’t feel quite the same way. Then a Mongolian soldier stationed at a nearby camp, befriends the trio and the dynamics of their relationship start to change.

Cast

Bakchul
Badumsurung
Osor Bat-Ulzii
Hangai
Bayasgalan
Wife
Enkhtuul
Oyona
Munkhjiin
Jorick
Jung Suh
Choi Soon-hee
Bat-Ulzii
Husband
Bat-Ulzii
Husband
Shin Dong-ho
Chang-ho
Nomin
Daughter
Nomin
Daughter
Myagmarnaran
Buch
Director Zhang Lu
Writer Zhang Lu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea / France
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 20 October 2007
Release date
27 February 2008 France
8 November 2007 South Korea 18
Worldwide Gross $33,377
Production G21M, Arizona Films, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC)
Also known as
Hyazgar, Desert Dream, Bozkır Rüyası, Pustynny sen, Rêve de désert, Sivatagi álom, 경계

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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