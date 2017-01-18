Confidential Assignment
Gongjo
18+
Country
South Korea
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
9 February 2018
World premiere
18 January 2017
Release date
|2 March 2017
|Hong Kong
|
|
|18 January 2017
|South Korea
|
|
|3 February 2017
|USA
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$55,972,241
Production
CJ E&M Film Financing & Investment Entertainment & Comics, CJ Entertainment, Frontier Works Comic
Also known as
Gongjo, Confidential Assignment, Confidential: Kyôjo, Cooperation, Misión secreta, Misiune sub acoperire, Missão Secreta, Nhiệm Vụ Tối Mật: Cộng Sự Bất Đắc Dĩ, Salajane loovutamine, Tajna misja w Seulu, Titkos küldetés Szöulban, Кооперация, コンフィデンシャル 共助, 共助, 機密同盟, 秘密任務