6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Kinoafisha Films Confidential Assignment

Confidential Assignment

Gongjo 18+
Synopsis

When a crime organization from North Korea crosses borders and enters South Korean soil, a South Korean detective must cooperate with a North Korean detective to investigate their whereabouts.
Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 9 February 2018
World premiere 18 January 2017
Release date
2 March 2017 Hong Kong
18 January 2017 South Korea
3 February 2017 USA
Worldwide Gross $55,972,241
Production CJ E&M Film Financing & Investment Entertainment & Comics, CJ Entertainment, Frontier Works Comic
Also known as
Gongjo, Confidential Assignment, Confidential: Kyôjo, Cooperation, Misión secreta, Misiune sub acoperire, Missão Secreta, Nhiệm Vụ Tối Mật: Cộng Sự Bất Đắc Dĩ, Salajane loovutamine, Tajna misja w Seulu, Titkos küldetés Szöulban, Кооперация, コンフィデンシャル　共助, 共助, 機密同盟, 秘密任務
Director
Kim Sung-hoon
Cast
Hyeon Bin
Yoo Hae-jin
Kim Ju-hyuk
Jang Yeong-nam
Min-ah Park
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Stills
