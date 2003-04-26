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Poster of Wonderful Days
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Wonderful Days
6.4

Wonderful Days

, 2004
Wonderful Days
South Korea, USA / Action, Animation, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Wonderful Days
6.4

Cast

Joon-ho Chung
Shua
He-chin Yu
Chi-te Yu
Won-Je Tak
Senior Adjutant
Andrew Ableson
Digger Leader
Andrew Ableson
Digger Leader
Andrew Ableson
Digger Leader
Andrew Ableson
Digger Leader
Cathy Cavadini
Cathy Cavadini
Cheyenne
Cathy Cavadini
Cathy Cavadini
Cheyenne
Cathy Cavadini
Cathy Cavadini
Cheyenne
Cathy Cavadini
Cathy Cavadini
Cheyenne
Director Kim Moon-saeng, Sunmin Park
Writer Jay Lender, Sunmin Park, Jun-Young Park, Kim Moon-saeng, Micah Wright
Composer JaeIl Sim, Sam Spiegel, Il Won
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country South Korea / USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 26 April 2003
Release date
7 October 2004 Russia
17 July 2003 Australia PG
7 October 2004 Belarus
16 June 2004 France
7 October 2004 Kazakhstan
17 July 2003 South Korea
7 October 2004 Ukraine
Budget $9,750,000
Worldwide Gross $197,221
Production End Game Productions Inc., Gainax, Masquerade Films
Also known as
Wonderful Days, Sky Blue, Céu Azul, Ihania päiviä, Imelised päevad, Predivni dani, Underbara dagar, Wandafuru deizu, Wonderful Days - Die Tage der Hoffnung, Wonderful days - Mundos Paralelos, Wonderful days (Días maravillosos), Фантастические дни, ワンダフルデイズ, 晴空戰士, Wondeopeul Daei-jeu, Wŏndŏp‘ul teijŭ, Gözəl Günlər, Won-deo-pool De-i-jeu, Wondeopul deijeu, Чудесные дни

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 29 September 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack Wonderful Days

Quotes

Jay How long is it been raining? Forever. Not forever. No. For a 100 years. They say billions of people once lived on the earth. And the temperatures rose. The great cities fell. And this rain came. This terrible toxic rain. Our ancestors saw it coming. The catastrophe. They built Ecoban. The first living city genetically engineered to survive in a poisonous environment. Ecoban became our refuge. Our salvation. Survirors came by the thousands begging to be let in. But our ancestors turned them away. Left them to die in the wasteland. The ones who survived became our workers. Mining the carbonite fields to feed our Ecoban. Diggers we call them. The diggers need us. We need them. Everybody wins. But some win more than others.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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