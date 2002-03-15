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Poster of Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance
7.4

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance

, 2002
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance/ Boksuneun naui geot
South Korea / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance
7.4

Cast

Chzhe En Dzhon
Ryu Seung-wan
Ryu Seung-wan
Song Kang-ho
Song Kang-ho
Dong-jin Park
Oh Gwang-rok
Oh Gwang-rok
Shin Ha-kyun
Ryu
Bae Doo-na
Bae Doo-na
Cha Yeong-mi
Lim Ji-eun
Ryu's Sister
Han Bo-bae
Yoo-sun
Lee Dae-yeon
Choi
Ki Joo-bong
Driver Paeng
Kim Se-dong
Chief of Staff
Lee Yoon-mi
Boss of Organ Trafficking Ring
Director Park Chan-wook
Writer Jong-yong Lee, Jae-sun Lee, Mu-yeong Lee, Park Chan-wook
Composer Hyeon-jin Baek, Byung-hoon Lee, Jang Young-gyu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2002
World premiere 15 March 2002
Release date
15 March 2007 Russia Кино без границ
15 March 2007 Belarus
25 August 2013 France
6 August 2003 Germany
30 May 2003 Great Britain
30 May 2003 Ireland 18
15 March 2007 Kazakhstan
29 March 2002 South Korea
26 March 2004 Sweden
14 June 2002 USA
15 March 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,046,923
Production CJ Entertainment, Discovery Venture Capital, KTB Network
Also known as
Boksuneun naui geot, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, A bosszú ura, Boksuneun naui geot: Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, El nombre de la venganza, Em Nome da Vingança, Fukushû sha ni awaremi wo, Fukushû suru wa ware ni ari, Fukushû wa wa ga mono, Fukushûsha ni awaremi wo, Haklı İntikam, Hämnarens resa, Má je pomsta, Mr. Vendetta, Mr. Vingança, Pan zemsta, Quý Ông Báo Thù, Simpatía por el Sr. Venganza, Simpatija za gospodina Osvetu, Simpatije za gospodina Osvetu, Sympathy for Mister Vengeance, Sympatiaa herra kostajalle, Vengeance d'un homme, Η τελευταία εκδίκηση, Сочувствие господину Месть, Співчуття панові Помсті, 복수는 나의 것, 復仇, 復讐者に憐れみを, 我要復仇, 復仇三部曲之復仇, 復讐者に憐れみを：2002, Vengeance Trilogy 1 - Sympathy for Mr Vengeance, 复仇

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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