Boksuneun naui geot, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, A bosszú ura, Boksuneun naui geot: Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, El nombre de la venganza, Em Nome da Vingança, Fukushû sha ni awaremi wo, Fukushû suru wa ware ni ari, Fukushû wa wa ga mono, Fukushûsha ni awaremi wo, Haklı İntikam, Hämnarens resa, Má je pomsta, Mr. Vendetta, Mr. Vingança, Pan zemsta, Quý Ông Báo Thù, Simpatía por el Sr. Venganza, Simpatija za gospodina Osvetu, Simpatije za gospodina Osvetu, Sympathy for Mister Vengeance, Sympatiaa herra kostajalle, Vengeance d'un homme, Η τελευταία εκδίκηση, Сочувствие господину Месть, Співчуття панові Помсті, 복수는 나의 것, 復仇, 復讐者に憐れみを, 我要復仇, 復仇三部曲之復仇, 復讐者に憐れみを：2002, Vengeance Trilogy 1 - Sympathy for Mr Vengeance, 复仇
Film rating
7.4
Rate11 votes
7.5IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
Park Dong-jinI know you're a good guy... but you know why I have to kill you...
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.