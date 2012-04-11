Illyumyeolmangbogoseo, Doomsday Book, Cartea Apocalipsei, Doomsday-book, Il-lyum-yeol-mang-bo-go-seo, In-lyu-myeol-mang-bo-go-seo, Inlyumyeolmangbogoseo, Kıyamet Kitabı, Knjiga sudnjeg dana, Ngày Khải Huyền, Книга Судного дня, 人類滅亡報告書, 人類滅亡計画書, Heaven's Creation, 천상의 피조물, Doomsday Book - Tag des Jüngsten Gerichts, Heavenly Creature
Film rating
5.9
Rate10 votes
5.8IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.