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Poster of Doomsday Book
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Doomsday Book
5.9

Doomsday Book

, 2012
Inlyumyeolmangbogoseo
South Korea / Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Doomsday Book
5.9

Cast

Lee Bong-gyu
Head Monk (segment: Heaven's Creation)
Choi Deok-moon
Chief (segment: A Brave New World)
Ma Dong-seok
Ma Dong-seok
High school zombie (segment: A Brave New World)
Bae Doo-na
Bae Doo-na
Min-seo (Older) (segment: Happy Birthday)
Choi Gwi-hwa
Choi Gwi-hwa
Removal Team (segment: Heaven's Creation)
Kim Gyu-ri
Bodhisattva Hye-joo (segment: Heaven's Creation)
Park Hae-il
Park Hae-il
In-Myung (segment: Heaven's Creation)
Hyo-eun Hwang
Yoon Hwa-yoo (segment: A Brave New World)
Jung Jae-jin
Spiritual Leader (segment: Heaven's Creation)
Yun Je-mun
Joo Je-moon (segment: A Brave New World)
Director Kim Ji-woon
Writer Kim Ji-woon, Hwan-Hee Lee, Su-min Park, Sung-Hwan Park
Composer Mowg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 10 July 2012
World premiere 11 April 2012
Release date
21 August 2012 Germany
11 April 2012 South Korea
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $517,717
Production Gio Entertainment
Also known as
Illyumyeolmangbogoseo, Doomsday Book, Cartea Apocalipsei, Doomsday-book, Il-lyum-yeol-mang-bo-go-seo, In-lyu-myeol-mang-bo-go-seo, Inlyumyeolmangbogoseo, Kıyamet Kitabı, Knjiga sudnjeg dana, Ngày Khải Huyền, Книга Судного дня, 人類滅亡報告書, 人類滅亡計画書, Heaven's Creation, 천상의 피조물, Doomsday Book - Tag des Jüngsten Gerichts, Heavenly Creature

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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