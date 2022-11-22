Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
I Haven't Done Anything
I Haven't Done Anything
Na-neun a-mu-geot-do ha-ji anh-att-da
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Synopsis
Oh Tae-kyung, once an up-and-coming actor, starts a YouTube channel. He starts to produce content where he grants people's wishes, borrowing a concept from the movie “Oldboy”.
Expand
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
22 November 2022
Release date
12 July 2023
South Korea
15
Worldwide Gross
$88,745
Production
Studio UP
Also known as
Na-neun a-mu-geot-do ha-ji anh-att-da, I Haven't Done Anything, Ma ei ole midagi teinud
Director
Park Sang-min
Cast
Oh Tae-kyung
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.8
Rate
13
votes
7.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree