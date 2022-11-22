Menu
I Haven't Done Anything

I Haven't Done Anything

Na-neun a-mu-geot-do ha-ji anh-att-da 18+
Synopsis

Oh Tae-kyung, once an up-and-coming actor, starts a YouTube channel. He starts to produce content where he grants people's wishes, borrowing a concept from the movie “Oldboy”.
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 22 November 2022
Release date
12 July 2023 South Korea 15
Worldwide Gross $88,745
Production Studio UP
Also known as
Na-neun a-mu-geot-do ha-ji anh-att-da, I Haven't Done Anything, Ma ei ole midagi teinud
Director
Park Sang-min
Cast
Oh Tae-kyung
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.8
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
