Jush
[singing] Cheerfully, cheerfully! Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Joyfully, joyfully, Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Boom Boom my heart is pounding! Take an exciting adventure with you.
Jush
One more time, one more time! Prong, Prong, Bam! Bam! Cheerfully, cheerfully! Prong, Prong, Bam! Bam! Let's save a princes from the evil's fortress. Let's join all together and save a princess. Let's take a beautiful rainbow to go. Prong Bam! Prong Bam! Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam!
Jush
Cheerfully, cheerfully! Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Joyfully, joyfully, Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Let's save a princes from the evil's fortress. Let's join all together and save a princess. Let's take a beautiful rainbow to go. Let's take our adventure.
Jush
No matter how hard, we will never give up. If we all together have no fear. Yeah!
Jush
Cheerfully, cheerfully! Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Joyfully, joyfully, Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Boom Boom my heart is pounding! Let's all go together! Let's go! Let's save a princes from the evil's fortress. Let's take our adventure. Prong Bam! Prong Bam! Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam!