Jush [singing] Cheerfully, cheerfully! Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Joyfully, joyfully, Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Boom Boom my heart is pounding! Take an exciting adventure with you.

Jush One more time, one more time! Prong, Prong, Bam! Bam! Cheerfully, cheerfully! Prong, Prong, Bam! Bam! Let's save a princes from the evil's fortress. Let's join all together and save a princess. Let's take a beautiful rainbow to go. Prong Bam! Prong Bam! Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam!

Jush Cheerfully, cheerfully! Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Joyfully, joyfully, Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Let's save a princes from the evil's fortress. Let's join all together and save a princess. Let's take a beautiful rainbow to go. Let's take our adventure.

Jush No matter how hard, we will never give up. If we all together have no fear. Yeah!