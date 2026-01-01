Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Pororo: Cyber Space Adventure
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Pororo: Cyber Space Adventure
6.2

Pororo: Cyber Space Adventure

, 2015
Pororo: Cyber Space Adventure
South Korea / Animation, Adventure, Children's / 18+
Poster of Pororo: Cyber Space Adventure
6.2

Cast

Hong Bum-ki
Su Jung Ham
Su Jung Ham
So-yeong Hong
So-yeong Hong
Kim Hwan-jin
Lee Mi-ja
Lee Mi-ja
Patel Pratham
Director Young Kyun Park
Writer Park Chan-wook
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 2 minutes
Production year 2015
Worldwide Gross $2,697,830
Production Korea Creative Content Agency (kocca), Korean Film Council, Korean Small and Medium Business Administration
Also known as
Pororo 3: Cyber Space Adventure, Pororo: Cyberspace Adventure, Pororo: Una Aventura de Videojuego, Пингвинёнок Пороро: Космические приключения

Cartoon rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Quotes

Jush [singing] Cheerfully, cheerfully! Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Joyfully, joyfully, Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Boom Boom my heart is pounding! Take an exciting adventure with you.
Jush One more time, one more time! Prong, Prong, Bam! Bam! Cheerfully, cheerfully! Prong, Prong, Bam! Bam! Let's save a princes from the evil's fortress. Let's join all together and save a princess. Let's take a beautiful rainbow to go. Prong Bam! Prong Bam! Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam!
Jush Cheerfully, cheerfully! Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Joyfully, joyfully, Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Let's save a princes from the evil's fortress. Let's join all together and save a princess. Let's take a beautiful rainbow to go. Let's take our adventure.
Jush No matter how hard, we will never give up. If we all together have no fear. Yeah!
Jush Cheerfully, cheerfully! Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Joyfully, joyfully, Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam! Boom Boom my heart is pounding! Let's all go together! Let's go! Let's save a princes from the evil's fortress. Let's take our adventure. Prong Bam! Prong Bam! Prong, Prong, Bam, Bam!
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
2026, Russia, Animation
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Mommy Down to the Ride
Mommy Down to the Ride
2026, Russia, Comedy
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Hokum
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more