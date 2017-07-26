Gunhamdo, The Battleship Island, Battleship Island, Đảo Địa Ngục, Fuga Impossível, Goonhamdo, Hashima, Hashima Kömür Madeni, Insula Blestemată, La Isla Acorazado, Ostrvo Hašima, Кунхам: Пограничный остров, バトルシップ・アイランド, 军舰岛, 軍艦島, Nagy szökés a tengeri Gulagról, جزيرة البارجة, Battleship Adası
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Quotes
Lee Gang-okI'm not going to die. Why are you crying?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.