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Poster of Battleship Island
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Battleship Island
7.1

Battleship Island

, 2017
Gunhamdo
South Korea / Action, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Battleship Island
7.1

Cast

Hwang Jung-min
Hwang Jung-min
Lee Gang-ok
Song Joong-ki
Song Joong-ki
Park Moo-young
So Ji-sub
Choi Chil-sung
Lee Jeong-hyeon
Lee Jeong-hyeon
Mallyon
Kim Soo-an
Kim Soo-an
So-hee
Lee Gyeong-yeong
Lee Gyeong-yeong
Yoon Kyung-ho
Lee Jeong-eun
Lee Jeong-eun
Chief's wife
Jeon Ah-hee
School uniform student's family
Lee Ah-In
Female student
John Allen
Song Jong-Gu
John Allen
Song Jong-Gu
Director Ryu Seung-wan
Writer Ryu Seung-wan
Composer Jun-seok Bang, Leo Bang
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 26 July 2018
World premiere 26 July 2017
Release date
10 August 2017 Australia
4 August 2017 Canada
14 March 2018 France
11 August 2017 Great Britain
10 August 2017 Hong Kong
26 July 2017 Indonesia
9 November 2017 Kuwait
31 August 2017 Malaysia
17 August 2017 New Zealand
30 August 2017 Philippines
7 December 2018 Poland
17 August 2017 Singapore
26 July 2017 South Korea
18 August 2017 Taiwan
3 August 2017 Thailand
18 August 2017 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $46,183,383
Production Filmmaker R&K
Also known as
Gunhamdo, The Battleship Island, Battleship Island, Đảo Địa Ngục, Fuga Impossível, Goonhamdo, Hashima, Hashima Kömür Madeni, Insula Blestemată, La Isla Acorazado, Ostrvo Hašima, Кунхам: Пограничный остров, バトルシップ・アイランド, 军舰岛, 軍艦島, Nagy szökés a tengeri Gulagról, جزيرة البارجة, Battleship Adası

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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