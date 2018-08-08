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Poster of The Spy Gone North
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Spy Gone North
7.4

The Spy Gone North

, 2018
Gongjak
South Korea / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Spy Gone North
7.4

Cast

Hwang Jung-min
Hwang Jung-min
Black Venus (Park Seok-young)
Lee Seong-min
Lee Seong-min
Ri Myong-woon
Cho Jin-woong
Choi Hak-seong
Ju Ji-hoon
Jong Moo-taek
Kim Hong-pa
Kim Hong-pa
Kim Myeong-soo
Jeong Sori
Hong-seol
Ki Joo-bong
Kim Jong-Il
Kim Eung-soo
Department Head Kim
Yong Chae
Hwang Byeong-cheol
Park Jin-young
Professor Kim Jang-hyeok
Director Yoon Jong-bin
Writer Yoon Jong-bin, Park Myeong-chan, Sung-hui Kwon
Composer Yeong-wook Jo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 15 October 2018
World premiere 8 August 2018
Release date
23 August 2018 Australia
7 November 2018 France
6 September 2018 Hong Kong
26 July 2019 Japan
8 August 2018 South Korea
17 August 2018 USA
Budget 19,000,000,000 KRW
Worldwide Gross $38,844,509
Production CJ E&M Film Financing & Investment Entertainment & Comics, CJ Entertainment, InfinityOne Comics Entertainment
Also known as
Gongjak, The Spy Gone North, Black Venus, Dezertorul, Duke, Gong Jak, Infiltrado en el Norte, O Espião que foi para o Norte, Operation, Operatsioon Must Veenus, Spy Gone North, Szpieg, Шпион пошёл на Север, 北風, 工作 黒金星（ブラック・ヴィーナス）と呼ばれた男, 工作　黒金星（ブラック・ヴィーナス）と呼ばれた男, 北风, 特工, 北寒谍战

Film rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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