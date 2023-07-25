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Poster of The Moon
6.8
The Moon - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Moon
6.8

The Moon

, 2023
Deo mun
South Korea / Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Moon
6.8
The Moon - Trailer
The Moon  Trailer

Synopsis

In 2029, Korea's lunar probe Woori embarks on a historic journey to the moon, capturing global attention. Despite the mission's worldwide recognition, a sudden solar wind from a sunspot explosion strikes the probe, leaving Hwang Sun-woo isolated and adrift. Former Center Head Kim Jae-guk, who stepped down five years ago after the Narae incident, and NASA's General Director of manned lunar orbiter Yoon Moon-yeong are assigned to ensure his safe return. However, the path to bringing Sun-woo home is filled with challenges and obstacles. Undeterred, Jae-guk stakes everything, determined never to lose anyone again.

Cast

Sol Kyung-gu
Sol Kyung-gu
Kim Jae-guk
Do Gyeong-soo
Do Gyeong-soo
Hwang Seon-woo
Han-chul Jo
Han-chul Jo
Minister
Park Byeong-eun
Park Byeong-eun
Center director
Kim Hee-ae
Kim Hee-ae
Yoon Moon-yeong
Amy Aleha
News Anchor
Choi Byeong-mo
Vice-minister
Jonathan Ehren Groff
Sgt James Glenn
Paul de Havilland
Deputy Director of NASA
Daniel C Kennedy
Mr. Moon Young
Director Kim Yong-hwa
Writer Kim Yong-hwa, Sung Cho
Composer Jae-hak Lee
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 28 September 2023
World premiere 25 July 2023
Release date
28 September 2023 Russia RWV Film
28 September 2023 Azerbaijan
16 January 2025 Brazil 14
28 September 2023 Bulgaria
2 January 2025 Chile TE+7
1 January 2025 Colombia
1 January 2025 Guatemala
28 September 2023 Hong Kong IIA
9 August 2023 Indonesia
28 September 2023 Kyrgyzstan
1 January 2025 Mexico B
28 September 2023 Moldova
26 December 2024 Panama
1 January 2025 Peru
16 August 2023 Philippines
9 August 2023 Singapore PG13
2 August 2023 South Korea 12
18 August 2023 Taiwan
28 September 2023 Tajikistan
24 August 2023 Thailand
28 September 2023 Uzbekistan
Budget 28,000,000,000 KRW
Worldwide Gross $5,207,157
Production CJ ENM Co., CJ ENM Studios, CJ Entertainment
Also known as
Deo mun, The Moon, The Moon: Sobreviviente, The Moon Sobreviviente, A Lua, Korea astronaut, Mroczna strona księżyca, Nhiệm Vụ Cuối Cùng, Rescate lunar, The Moon - Sobrevivente, The Moon: 緊急營救, Луна, Місяць, 逃出寧靜海, The Mooon, Moon, ปฏิบัติการพิชิตจันทร์, 逃出宁静海, The Moon (Korea)

Film rating

6.8
Rate 34 votes
5.8 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2239 In the Adventure genre  452 In the Drama genre  962 In the Sci-Fi genre  287 In films of South Korea  45 In films of 2023  127
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Moon - Trailer
The Moon Trailer
The Moon - Dubbed teaser
The Moon Dubbed teaser
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