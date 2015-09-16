You... my silly boy... Why did you have to... commit this atrocity?

[leaning against the rice chest his dead son is locked in, weeping]

King Yeongjo [leaning against the rice chest his dead son is locked in, weeping] You... my silly boy... Why did you have to... commit this atrocity?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.