Cast
Lee Hyun-Jung
Wife of Crown Prince
Jin Ji-hee
Princess Hwawan
Eom Ji-seong
Crown Prince Sado (young)
Cast and Crew
Director
Lee Joon-ik
Writer
Cheol-Hyeon Jo, Song-won Lee, Sung Hyeon Oh
Composer
Jun-seok Bang
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
4 June 2016
World premiere
16 September 2015
Release date
|16 September 2015
|South Korea
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Worldwide Gross
$42,165,755
Production
Tiger Pictures
Also known as
Sado, The Throne, A trón, Bi Kịch Triều Đại, El Trono, O Trono, Sado, el príncipe heredero fracasado, Садо, 思悼, 王の運命 -歴史を変えた八日間-, 逆倫王朝, Sa-do, The Throne (2015), The Throne 사도 (2015)