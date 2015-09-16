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Poster of The Throne
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Throne
7.1

The Throne

, 2015
Sado
South Korea / History, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Throne
7.1

Synopsis

Set in 18th century Korea, long-ruling King Yeongjo's struggle with his son, Sado, sees the king take extreme measures in order to deal with his heir.

Cast

Song Kang-ho
Song Kang-ho
King Yeongjo
Yoo Ah-in
Yoo Ah-in
Crown Prince Sado
Moon Geun-young
Lady Hyegyeong
Kim Hae-sook
Kim Hae-sook
Queen Inwon
Park Won-sang
Hong Bong-han
Lee Dae-yeon
Kim Sang-ro
Jeon Hye-jin
Jeon Hye-jin
Yeong-bin
Lee Hyun-Jung
Wife of Crown Prince
Jin Ji-hee
Princess Hwawan
Eom Ji-seong
Crown Prince Sado (young)
Director Lee Joon-ik
Writer Cheol-Hyeon Jo, Song-won Lee, Sung Hyeon Oh
Composer Jun-seok Bang
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 4 June 2016
World premiere 16 September 2015
Release date
16 September 2015 South Korea
Worldwide Gross $42,165,755
Production Tiger Pictures
Also known as
Sado, The Throne, A trón, Bi Kịch Triều Đại, El Trono, O Trono, Sado, el príncipe heredero fracasado, Садо, 思悼, 王の運命 -歴史を変えた八日間-, 逆倫王朝, Sa-do, The Throne (2015), The Throne 사도 (2015)

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 15 December 2023

Quotes

King Yeongjo [leaning against the rice chest his dead son is locked in, weeping] You... my silly boy... Why did you have to... commit this atrocity?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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