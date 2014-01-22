Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Miss Granny
Poster of Miss Granny
Рейтинги
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Miss Granny

Miss Granny

Susanghan geunyeo 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 22 March 2014
World premiere 22 January 2014
Release date
31 January 2014 Canada
12 March 2014 Indonesia
22 January 2014 South Korea 15
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $58,940,254
Production Yeinplus Entertainment, CJ Entertainment
Also known as
Soo-sang-han geun-yeo, Miss Granny, Nagyanyó kisasszony, Ngoại Già Tuổi Đôi Mươi, Señorita Abuela, Мисс бабуля, 回到20歲, 奇怪的她, 怪しい彼女, 重返20歲
Director
Hwang Dong-hyeok
Cast
Shim Eun-kyung
Seong Dong-il
Seong Dong-il
Lee Jin-wook
Lee Jin-wook
Jin Yeong
Jang Gwang
Jang Gwang
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Miss Granny
Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP 5.8
Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP (2020)
Wonderful Nightmare 7.1
Wonderful Nightmare (2015)
The Thieves 7.0
The Thieves (2012)
Cyrano Agency 6.4
Cyrano Agency (2011)
200 Pounds Beauty 7.0
200 Pounds Beauty (2006)
Psychokinesis 6.0
Psychokinesis (2017)

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more