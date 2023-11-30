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Poster of My SHINee World
8.5
My SHINee World - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films My SHINee World
8.5

My SHINee World

, 2023
My SHINee World
South Korea / Documentary, Music / 18+
Trailers
Poster of My SHINee World
8.5
My SHINee World - Dubbed trailer
My SHINee World  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Anniversary film dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Korean boy band SHINee. The film reveals the backstage of the professional life of the band members, reveals the details of the creative process. The film includes intervie...

Cast

Shinee
Self
Kim Jonghyun
Self
Key
Self
Shuto Kubo
Dancer
Choi Min-ho
Self
Onew
Self
Taemin
Self
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 30 November 2023
Release date
30 November 2023 Russia
30 November 2023 Azerbaijan
30 November 2023 Bulgaria
30 November 2023 Kyrgyzstan
30 November 2023 Moldova
30 November 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $446,792
Production Plus M Entertainment, SM Entertainment
Also known as
My SHINee World, Мой мир SHINee

Film rating

8.5
Rate 42 votes
8.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  60 In the Documentary genre  6 In the Music genre  9 In films of South Korea  7 In films of 2023  3
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

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My SHINee World - Dubbed trailer
My SHINee World Dubbed trailer
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