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My SHINee World
8.5
My SHINee World
, 2023
My SHINee World
South Korea / Documentary, Music / 18+
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8.5
My SHINee World
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Anniversary film dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Korean boy band SHINee. The film reveals the backstage of the professional life of the band members, reveals the details of the creative process. The film includes intervie...
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Cast
Shinee
Self
Kim Jonghyun
Self
Key
Self
Shuto Kubo
Dancer
Choi Min-ho
Self
Onew
Self
Taemin
Self
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
30 November 2023
Release date
30 November 2023
Russia
30 November 2023
Azerbaijan
30 November 2023
Bulgaria
30 November 2023
Kyrgyzstan
30 November 2023
Moldova
30 November 2023
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$446,792
Production
Plus M Entertainment, SM Entertainment
Also known as
My SHINee World, Мой мир SHINee
More
Film rating
8.5
Rate
42
votes
8.9
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
60
In the Documentary genre
6
In the Music genre
9
In films of South Korea
7
In films of 2023
3
Updated 19 February 2026
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My SHINee World
Dubbed trailer
3
0
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