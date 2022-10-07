Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ajoomma
7.2
Ajoomma - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ajoomma
7.2

Ajoomma

, 2022
Ajoomma
Singapore, South Korea / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ajoomma
7.2
Ajoomma - Dubbed trailer
Ajoomma  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A middle-aged widowed Singaporean woman named Auntie has spent the majority of her life providing for her family. As her adult son Sam becomes more independent, she is left to deal with a completely new identity outside of her roles as a daughter, wife, and mother. A solo vacation to Korea turns into a wild adventure when she meets Jung Su, an elderly security officer, and Kwon-Woo, a teenage tour guide who can't seem to get his life together. The trio embark on an unexpected roller coaster ride where hearts flutter and unlikely bonds are formed.

Cast

Huifang Hong
Auntie Lim Bee Hwa
Kang Hyoung-suk
Kwon-woo
Jeong Dong-hwan
Jeong Dong-hwan
Jeong-soo
Shane Pow
Sam
Yeo Jin-goo
Yeo Jin-goo
Secrets of the Stars - Jae-seong
Han Yeo-reum
Immigration Officer
Shin Dam-Soo
Travel Agency Boss
Kim Jae-eun
Ah-young
Francis Liang
TV Delivery Man #2
Yoo Dong-kyun
Loan Shark
Marilyn Tan
Meichu
Director Shuming He
Writer Anthony Chen, Shuming He, Kris Ong
Composer Ting Si Hao
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Singapore / South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 7 October 2022
Release date
4 January 2024 Russia U Films
4 January 2024 Azerbaijan
4 January 2024 Bulgaria
9 February 2023 Hong Kong IIA
25 July 2024 Israel All
4 January 2024 Kyrgyzstan
2 February 2023 Laos
4 January 2024 Moldova
15 March 2023 Philippines PG
27 October 2022 Singapore NC16
29 November 2023 South Korea 12
23 December 2022 Taiwan
4 January 2024 Tajikistan
2 February 2023 Thailand
4 January 2024 Uzbekistan
3 February 2023 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $9,001
Production Giraffe Pictures
Also known as
Ajoomma, 花路阿朱媽, Chuyến Đi Đáng Nhớ, Отпуск по-корейски, Тётушка, Тітонька, 아줌마, 花路阿朱妈, ແມ່ປ້າຊາຣາງເຮ, คุณป้าซารางเฮ

Film rating

7.2
Rate 16 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ajoomma - Dubbed trailer
Ajoomma Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more