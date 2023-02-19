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Poster of Past Lives
7.5
Past Lives - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Past Lives
7.5

Past Lives

, 2023
Past Lives
South Korea, USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Past Lives
7.5
Past Lives - Dubbed trailer
Past Lives  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. 20 years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny.

Cast

Greta Lee
Greta Lee
Nora
Teo Yoo
Teo Yoo
Hae Sung
John Magaro
John Magaro
Arthur
Moon Seung-ah
Young Nora
Leem Seung-min
Young Hae Sung
Yoon Ji-hye
Nora's Mom
Choi Won-yeong
Nora's Dad
Ahn Min-yeong
Hae Sung's Mom
Seo Yeon-Woo
Young Si Young
Kiha Chang
Hae Sung's Friend #1
Director Celine Song
Writer Christine Vachon, Celine Song
Composer Christopher Bear, Daniel Rossen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea / USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 22 August 2023
World premiere 19 February 2023
Release date
29 February 2024 Russia Экспонента
29 February 2024 Argentina ATP
31 August 2023 Australia M
29 February 2024 Azerbaijan
25 January 2024 Brazil
7 March 2024 Bulgaria
16 June 2023 Canada 18A
27 July 2023 Czechia 12+
24 November 2023 Estonia
3 November 2023 Finland S
13 December 2023 France
17 August 2023 Germany 0
7 September 2023 Great Britain 12A
12 October 2023 Greece
24 August 2023 Hong Kong
15 November 2023 Indonesia
8 September 2023 Ireland 12A
10 August 2023 Israel All
14 February 2024 Italy
7 March 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
7 March 2024 Kyrgyzstan
24 November 2023 Latvia 12+
24 November 2023 Lithuania N13
1 February 2024 Mexico B
7 March 2024 Moldova
19 October 2023 Montenegro
5 October 2023 Netherlands 12
31 August 2023 New Zealand
30 August 2023 Philippines PG
13 October 2023 Poland
8 February 2024 Portugal M/12
22 September 2023 Romania
19 October 2023 Serbia
24 August 2023 Singapore PG13
6 March 2024 South Korea 12
1 November 2023 Spain
22 September 2023 Sweden Btl
13 December 2023 Switzerland 10
4 August 2023 Taiwan
7 March 2024 Tajikistan
6 July 2023 Thailand 13
23 June 2023 USA PG-13
26 January 2024 Uzbekistan
29 September 2023 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $42,748,888
Production A24, CJ ENM, Killer Films
Also known as
Past Lives, Vidas pasadas, Minulé životy, Vidas Passadas, Прошлые жизни, Başka Bir Hayatta, Din alte vieți, Eelmised elud, Előző életek, In einem anderen Leben, Kha'yim Shlemim, Muôn Kiếp Nhân Duyên, Pagājušās dzīves, Past Lives - In einem anderen Leben, Past lives - Nos vies d'avant, Poprzednie życie, Praėję gyvenimai, Prošli životi, Vides passades, Vieți anterioare, Vieți trecute, Περασμένες ζωές, Минуле не вмирає, Өткен өмірлер, Прошли животи, パスト ライブス　再会, 之前的我們, 前世因缘, 前世姻缘, 前度人生, 從前的我們, 过往人生, Keçmiş Yaşamlar, Mga Nakaraang Buhay, الحيوات السابقة, Nos vies d'avant, Past Lives (Vidas pasadas), パスト・ライブス, 過去の人生, 패스트 라이브즈, Geçmiş Yaşamlar, ครั้งหนึ่ง...ซึ่งคิดถึงตลอดไป, زندگی‌های گذشته, 怕死來福

Film rating

7.5
Rate 28 votes
7.8 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1004 In the Drama genre  466 In the Romantic genre  135 In films of South Korea  27 In films of USA  637 In films of 2023  51
Updated 14 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Past Lives - Dubbed trailer
Past Lives Dubbed trailer
Past Lives - Trailer
Past Lives Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Hae Sung What if this is a past life as well, and we are already something else to each other in our next life? Who do you think we are then?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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