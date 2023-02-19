Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. 20 years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny.
Past Lives, Vidas pasadas, Minulé životy, Vidas Passadas, Прошлые жизни, Başka Bir Hayatta, Din alte vieți, Eelmised elud, Előző életek, In einem anderen Leben, Kha'yim Shlemim, Muôn Kiếp Nhân Duyên, Pagājušās dzīves, Past Lives - In einem anderen Leben, Past lives - Nos vies d'avant, Poprzednie życie, Praėję gyvenimai, Prošli životi, Vides passades, Vieți anterioare, Vieți trecute, Περασμένες ζωές, Минуле не вмирає, Өткен өмірлер, Прошли животи, パスト ライブス 再会, 之前的我們, 前世因缘, 前世姻缘, 前度人生, 從前的我們, 过往人生, Keçmiş Yaşamlar, Mga Nakaraang Buhay, الحيوات السابقة, Nos vies d'avant, Past Lives (Vidas pasadas), パスト・ライブス, 過去の人生, 패스트 라이브즈, Geçmiş Yaşamlar, ครั้งหนึ่ง...ซึ่งคิดถึงตลอดไป, زندگیهای گذشته, 怕死來福