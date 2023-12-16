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Poster of Seventeen Tour Follow to Japan: Live Viewing
9.5
Kinoafisha Films Seventeen Tour Follow to Japan: Live Viewing
9.5

Seventeen Tour Follow to Japan: Live Viewing

, 2023
Seventeen Tour Follow to Japan: Live Viewing
South Korea / Music / 18+
Poster of Seventeen Tour Follow to Japan: Live Viewing
9.5

Synopsis

Broadcast live from Japan's Fukuoka PayPay Dome, SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING comes to cinemas across the globe. In their largest-scale dome tour since their debut, witness SEVENTEEN's electrifying blend of dynamic performances and enchanting melodies live on the big screen with CARATs all around the world. In the 'FOLLOW' tour, audiences can anticipate being swept away on an exhilarating journey filled with explosive energy and an unmatched level of passion. The K-pop icons also showcase their versatility with special unit performances by the Vocal Unit, Performance Unit, and Hip-hop Unit, each bringing their unique sound and charisma to the stage. Through their live show, SEVENTEEN aims to spread positivity, inviting CARATs to join them on this uplifting journey. Don't miss out on this one of-a-kind live event in cinemas. No matter where you are, you can be part of this global celebration with SEVENTEEN. Get ready to be captivated by their music, energy, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

Cast

Seventeen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 3 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 16 December 2023
Release date
16 December 2023 Australia
16 December 2023 Estonia
16 December 2023 Finland
16 December 2023 Germany
16 December 2023 Greece K12
16 December 2023 Puerto Rico
16 December 2023 USA
Worldwide Gross $978,580
Production Trafalgar Releasing
Also known as
Seventeen Tour Follow to Japan: Live Viewing, SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' to JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING, SEVENTEEN TOUR "FOLLOW" to JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING

Film rating

9.5
Rate 12 votes
9.4 IMDb
Updated 16 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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