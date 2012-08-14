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Poster of Soar Into the Sun
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Soar Into the Sun
5.9

Soar Into the Sun

, 2012
Al-too-bi: Riteon too beiseu
South Korea / Action / 18+
Poster of Soar Into the Sun
5.9

Cast

Rain
Taehoon or Tae-hun
Yu Jun-sang
Major Yi Cheoul-hee
Kim Sung-soo
Lee Ha-na
Lee Ha-na
Captain Oh Yoo-jin
Lee Jong-seok
Lee Jong-seok
First Lieutenant Ji Seok-hyun
Kim Seong-su
Major Park Dae-suh
Seok-Won Jeong
Technical Sergeant Choi Min-ho
Baek Bong-gi
Sergeant Kim
Choi Bum-ho
Air war general
Oh Dal-soo
Oh Dal-soo
Chief Mechanic Min
Kevin Delaney
Major Lee
Director Kim Dong-won
Writer An Sang-hoon, Kim Dong-won
Composer Jae-hak Lee
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 14 August 2012
Release date
11 January 2013 Brazil 14
11 January 2013 Germany
14 August 2012 South Korea
MPAA PG-13
Budget 10,000,000,000 KRW
Worldwide Gross $7,772,028
Production Zooomoney Entertainment, Red Muffler, CJ Entertainment
Also known as
Al-too-bi: Riteon too beiseu, Soar Into the Sun, R2B: Return to Base, Aigle noir, Biệt Đội Tiêm Kích, Bisang: Taeyangkakkayi, Black Eagle, Haneulye Sanda, Into the Sun - Kampf über den Wolken, Nome in codice: Top Gun, Powrót do bazy, R2B: Operação Retorno a Base, R2B: Powrót do bazy, R2B：獵鷹行動, Red Muffler, Windfighters - Les Guerriers du ciel, Взвейся в небо, リターン・トゥ・ベース, WINDFIGHTERS, Воспарить над солнцем, 알투비: 리턴 투 베이스, 알투비:리턴투베이스, Into the Sun, R2B：返回基地, Возвращение на базу, リターン・トゥ・ベース：2012, 알투비: 리턴투베이스, R2B: 리턴투베이스, בחזרה לבסיס: להמריא אל השמש, 리턴 투 베이스

Film rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 18 May 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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