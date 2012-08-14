ProductionZooomoney Entertainment, Red Muffler, CJ Entertainment
Also known as
Al-too-bi: Riteon too beiseu, Soar Into the Sun, R2B: Return to Base, Aigle noir, Biệt Đội Tiêm Kích, Bisang: Taeyangkakkayi, Black Eagle, Haneulye Sanda, Into the Sun - Kampf über den Wolken, Nome in codice: Top Gun, Powrót do bazy, R2B: Operação Retorno a Base, R2B: Powrót do bazy, R2B：獵鷹行動, Red Muffler, Windfighters - Les Guerriers du ciel, Взвейся в небо, リターン・トゥ・ベース, WINDFIGHTERS, Воспарить над солнцем, 알투비: 리턴 투 베이스, 알투비:리턴투베이스, Into the Sun, R2B：返回基地, Возвращение на базу, リターン・トゥ・ベース：2012, 알투비: 리턴투베이스, R2B: 리턴투베이스, בחזרה לבסיס: להמריא אל השמש, 리턴 투 베이스
Film rating
5.9
Rate13 votes
5.9IMDb
Updated 18 May 2022
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.