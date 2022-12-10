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Poster of Pinkfong Wonderstar: Sing-Along Concert
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Pinkfong Wonderstar: Sing-Along Concert
4.8

Pinkfong Wonderstar: Sing-Along Concert

, 2022
Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert
South Korea / Family, Comedy, Animation / 18+
Poster of Pinkfong Wonderstar: Sing-Along Concert
4.8

Synopsis

Wonderville's favorite problem-solving duo, Pinkfong and Hogi, assemble a group of friends to produce their first-ever live concert on the big screen. They are coming to the theaters for Pinkfong and Baby Shark fans around the world to give them an unforgettable experience to engage and interact with the Wonderstar characters. Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert is a sequel to the movie Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2020), which ranked 5th most-watched movie in Netflix Today's Top 10 in the U.S. Come and enjoy the live concert and sing-along to Pinkfong's most popular songs, including the Baby Shark song from the No. 1 most-viewed YouTube video “Baby Shark Dance” with 11.5 billion views, as well as the exciting T-Rex song, the spooky Halloween song, and the refreshing fruit juice song!

Cast

Allen York Bailey
Audience, Back Vocals
Lexi Fontaine
Chumli
Kyle McCarley
Barri
Cassandra Lee Morris
Cassandra Lee Morris
Jojo
Colleen O'Shaughnessey
Colleen O'Shaughnessey
Pinkfong
Jessica Rau
Jojo
Stephanie Sheh
Larissa Gallagher
Tani
Giselle Fernandez
Pat
Agostina Longo
Pinkfong
Tara Sands
Nina
Tara Sands
Nina
Director Suk-young Kim
Writer Hyeeng-hee Kim, Suk-young Kim
Composer Chang-guk Choi, Kim Junga, Jinhyen Park, Ju-hyen Yoon
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 10 December 2022
Release date
26 January 2023 Hong Kong
21 December 2022 South Korea All
23 December 2022 Taiwan
16 March 2023 UAE 18TC
28 January 2023 USA G
Worldwide Gross $402,140
Production Baby Shark Inc., Baby Shark Music Studio Nuvo, CJ ENM Co.
Also known as
Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert, Pinkfong Wonderstar: Sing-Along Concert, Pinkfong: Baby Shark, Pinkfong音樂電影：奇幻之星嘉年華, 碰碰狐音乐电影：奇幻城嘉年华, 碰碰狐音樂電影：奇幻城嘉年華, 핑크퐁 시네마 콘서트 2: 원더스타 콘서트 대작전, 碰碰狐音樂電影 : 奇幻城嘉年華

Cartoon rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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