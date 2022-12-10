Wonderville's favorite problem-solving duo, Pinkfong and Hogi, assemble a group of friends to produce their first-ever live concert on the big screen. They are coming to the theaters for Pinkfong and Baby Shark fans around the world to give them an unforgettable experience to engage and interact with the Wonderstar characters. Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert is a sequel to the movie Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2020), which ranked 5th most-watched movie in Netflix Today's Top 10 in the U.S. Come and enjoy the live concert and sing-along to Pinkfong's most popular songs, including the Baby Shark song from the No. 1 most-viewed YouTube video “Baby Shark Dance” with 11.5 billion views, as well as the exciting T-Rex song, the spooky Halloween song, and the refreshing fruit juice song!