Киноафиша Кинофестивали Берлинале События Берлинале 2007

Все фильмы-номинанты «Берлинале» в 2007 году

Место проведения Дворец Berlinale Palast, Берлин, Германия
Дата проведения 8 февраля 2007 - 18 февраля 2007
Золотой берлинский медведь / Лучший короткометражный фильм
Contact Raak
Hanro Smitsman
Победитель
Все номинанты
Annem Sinema Ögreniyor Annem Sinema Ögreniyor
Nesimi Yetik
Gecko Gecko
Тереза фон Эльц
Rotten Apple Rotten Apple
Ralitza Petrova
Décroche Décroche
Manuel Schapira
Jegyzökönyv - Mansfeld Péter Emlékére Jegyzökönyv - Mansfeld Péter Emlékére
Zoltán Szilágyi Varga
Mei Mei
Арвин Чен
Lo que trae la lluvia Lo que trae la lluvia
Алехандро Фернандес Альмендрас
The Girl Who Swallowed Bees The Girl Who Swallowed Bees
Paul McDermott
Rendez-vous Rendez-vous
Marcin Janos Krawczyk
The Guitar Lesson La leçon de guitare
Martin Rit
Scummy Man Scummy Man
Paul Fraser
The Stalin That Was Played by Me The Stalin That Was Played by Me
Daya Cahen
Bus Bus
Jens Schillmöller
Золотой берлинский медведь
Свадьба Туи 6.9
Свадьба Туи Tuya's Marriage / Tuya de hun shi
Вань Цюаньянь
Победитель
Все номинанты
Бофор 6.3
Бофор Beafort
Джозеф Седар
Стертая реальность 5.7
Стертая реальность When A Man Falls In The Forest
Райан Эслингер
Смотреть трейлер
Затерянные в Пекине 6.7
Затерянные в Пекине Ping guo
Ли Ю
Смотреть трейлер
Ирина Палм сделает ЭТО лучше 7.1
Ирина Палм сделает ЭТО лучше Irina Palm
Сэм Гарбарски
Я - киборг, но это нормально! 6.5
Я - киборг, но это нормально! Saibogujiman kwenchana / I'm a Cyborg, But That's OK
Пак Чхан-Ук
Не стоит трогать топор 6.5
Не стоит трогать топор Ne touchez pas la hache
Жак Риветт
Я обслуживал английского короля 6.9
Я обслуживал английского короля Obsluhoval jsem anglického krále
Иржи Мензель
Мираж 6.5
Мираж Hyazgar
Чжан Лу
Йелла 6.3
Йелла Yella
Кристиан Петцольд
Жизнь в розовом цвете 7.6
Жизнь в розовом цвете Mome, La
Оливье Даан
Хэллэм Фоу 7.4
Хэллэм Фоу Hallam Foe
Дэвид Маккензи
Прощай, Бафана! 7.1
Прощай, Бафана! Goodbye Bafana
Билле Аугуст
Хороший немец 5.8
Хороший немец The Good German
Стивен Содерберг
Город на границе 6.2
Город на границе Bordertown
Грегори Нава
Фальшивомонетчики 6.9
Фальшивомонетчики Falscher, Die
Штефан Рузовицки
Год, когда мои родители поехали в отпуск 7.4
Год, когда мои родители поехали в отпуск The Year My Parents Went On Vacation
Као Хамбургер
Ложное искушение 7.1
Ложное искушение The Good Shepherd
Роберт Де Ниро
Ангел 6.7
Ангел Angel
Франсуа Озон
The Other El otro
Ariel Rotter
Свидетели 6.9
Свидетели Les témoins
Андре Тешине
В память обо мне 6.3
В память обо мне In memoria di me
Саверио Костанзо
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Лучший актер
Хулио Чавез
The Other
Победитель
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Лучшая актриса
Нина Хосс
Нина Хосс
Йелла
Победитель
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Лучший режиссер
Джозеф Седар
Бофор
Победитель
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Лучшая музыка к фильму
Хэллэм Фоу 7.4
Хэллэм Фоу Hallam Foe
Дэвид Маккензи
Победитель
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Лучший короткометражный фильм
Décroche Décroche
Manuel Schapira
Победитель
Mei Mei
Арвин Чен
Победитель
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Гран-при жюри
The Other El otro
Ariel Rotter
Победитель
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Выдающийся художественный вклад
Ложное искушение 7.1
Ложное искушение The Good Shepherd
Роберт Де Ниро, Алек Болдуин, Мэтт Дэймон, Уильям Хёрт, Тимоти Хаттон, Джо Пеши, Билли Крудап, Кейр Дуллеа, Анджелина Джоли, Джон Туртурро, Майкл Гэмбон, Тэмми Бланчард, Мартина Гедек, Марк Иванир, Гэбриел Махт, Джон Сешнс, Олег Штефанко, Ли Пейс, Эдди Редмэйн
Победитель
Ложное искушение 7.1
Ложное искушение The Good Shepherd
Роберт Де Ниро, Алек Болдуин, Мэтт Дэймон, Уильям Хёрт, Тимоти Хаттон, Джо Пеши, Билли Крудап, Кейр Дуллеа, Анджелина Джоли, Джон Туртурро, Майкл Гэмбон, Тэмми Бланчард, Мартина Гедек, Марк Иванир, Гэбриел Махт, Джон Сешнс, Олег Штефанко, Ли Пейс, Эдди Редмэйн
Победитель
Премия Альфреда Бауэра
Я - киборг, но это нормально! 6.5
Я - киборг, но это нормально! Saibogujiman kwenchana / I'm a Cyborg, But That's OK
Пак Чхан-Ук
Победитель
Премия C.I.C.A.E. / Форум
Echoes of Home Heimatklänge
Stefan Schwietert
Победитель
Премия C.I.C.A.E. / Панорама
Пузырь 6.8
Пузырь The Bubble
Эйтан Фокс
Победитель
Кинопремия Калигари
It Happened Just Before Kurz davor ist es passiert
Anja Salomonowitz
Победитель
Хрустальный Медведь / Поколение 14плюс - лучший полнометражный фильм
Безумная земля 7.6
Безумная земля Adama Meshuga at
Дрор Шауль
Победитель
Все номинанты
Любовь и танцы 6.7
Любовь и танцы Sipur Hatzi-Russi
Хрустальный Медведь / Поколение 14плюс - лучший фильм
Все номинанты
Antonia Antônia
Tata Amaral
Man in the Chair Man in the Chair
Michael Schroeder
Хрустальный Медведь / Поколение Кплюс - лучший полнометражный фильм
Dorm Dek hor
Songyos Sugmakanan
Победитель
Все номинанты
Любовь и танцы 6.7
Любовь и танцы Sipur Hatzi-Russi
Эйтан Аннер
Хрустальный Медведь / «Поколение Кплюс» — лучший короткометражный фильм
Menged Menged
Daniel Taye Workou
Победитель
Хрустальный медведь – особое упоминание / Поколение 14плюс - лучший полнометражный фильм
Запределье 7.2
Запределье The Fall
Тарсем Сингх
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Хрустальный медведь – особое упоминание / Поколение Кплюс - лучший полнометражный фильм
Mukhsin Mukhsin
Yasmin Ahmad
Победитель
Хрустальный медведь – особое упоминание / «Поколение Кплюс»: лучший короткометражный фильм
Land gewinnen Land gewinnen
Марк Бруммунд
Победитель
Немецкий детский фонд – специальная награда / Лучший короткометражный фильм
Land gewinnen Land gewinnen
Марк Бруммунд
Победитель
Немецкий детский фонд – особое упоминание / Лучший полнометражный фильм
Dorm Dek hor
Songyos Sugmakanan
Победитель
Немецкий детский фонд – Гран при
Mukhsin Mukhsin
Yasmin Ahmad
Победитель
Премия ФИПРЕССИ / Соревнование
Я обслуживал английского короля 6.9
Я обслуживал английского короля Obsluhoval jsem anglického krále
Иржи Мензель
Победитель
Премия ФИПРЕССИ / Форум
Jagdhunde Jagdhunde
Ann-Kristin Reyels
Победитель
Премия ФИПРЕССИ / Панорама
Благочестие 7.2
Благочестие Takva
Озер Кызылтан
Победитель
Премия Манфреда Зальцгебера
The Tracey Fragments The Tracey Fragments
Брюс МакДональд
Победитель
Премия Нетпак
Tuli Tuli
Auraeus Solito Auraeus Solito has yet again impressed with his sensitive portrayal of sole and pertinent aspect of indigenous Filipino culture. The film has faced problems of funding and censorship. But with comes through clearly is Solito's ability in handling bold subjects. Tuli is a lyrical weave of a story well told, beautiful and very good acting. The choice of locations and the music too, deserve a special mention. Tied with Ichijiku no kao (2006).
Победитель
Faces of a Fig Tree Ichijiku no kao
Каори Момои The film shows peculiar customs in Japanese society set in the unique yet quaint family. Through Momoi's brilliant acting, directing and script writing the films gives the subtle aspects of Japanese culture in which emotions and desires are hidden in the surficial daily interactions. Unsurprisingly, the film has a rich narrative layers and moods coloured with experimental passions. Tied with Tuli (2005).
Победитель
Приз зрительских симпатий «Панорама» / Лучший фильм
Все номинанты
Когда сгущается тьма 7.3
Когда сгущается тьма När mörkret faller / When The Darkness Falls
Joakim Hansson, Андерс Нильсcон
Когда сгущается тьма 7.3
Когда сгущается тьма När mörkret faller / When The Darkness Falls
Joakim Hansson, Андерс Нильсcон
Приз зрительских симпатий «Панорама» / Игровой фильм
Все номинанты
Убежище 5.8
Убежище Riparo - Anis tra di noi
Марко Симон Пуччони
Приз зрительских симпатий «Панорама»
Blindsight Blindsight
Люси Уокер
Победитель
Премия за лучший фильм о мире
Прощай, Бафана! 7.1
Прощай, Бафана! Goodbye Bafana
Билле Аугуст
Победитель
Приз UIP Берлин (европейский короткометражный фильм)
Rotten Apple Rotten Apple
Ralitza Petrova
Победитель
Приз Экуменического жюри / Соревнование
Свадьба Туи 6.9
Свадьба Туи Tuya's Marriage / Tuya de hun shi
Вань Цюаньянь
Победитель
Приз Экуменического жюри / Форум
Chris Chrigu
Жан Гассман, Christian Ziörjen
Победитель
Chris Chrigu
Жан Гассман, Christian Ziörjen
Победитель
Приз Экуменического жюри / Панорама
Getting Home Luo ye gui gen
Чжан Ян
Победитель
Премия Гильдии немецких артхаусных кинотеатров
Хэллэм Фоу 7.4
Хэллэм Фоу Hallam Foe
Дэвид Маккензи
Победитель
Читательское жюри газеты "Берлинер Моргенпост" / Приз жюри читателей "Берлинер Моргенпост"
Ирина Палм сделает ЭТО лучше 7.1
Ирина Палм сделает ЭТО лучше Irina Palm
Сэм Гарбарски
Победитель
Читательское жюри «Зигессойле»
Пузырь 6.8
Пузырь The Bubble
Эйтан Фокс
Победитель
Особый Тедди
Тедди / Лучший документальный фильм
A Walk Into the Sea: Danny Williams and the Warhol Factory A Walk Into the Sea: Danny Williams and the Warhol Factory
Esther Robinson
Победитель
Все номинанты
Секреты Лагерфельда 6.9
Секреты Лагерфельда Lagerfeld Confidential
Родольфо Маркони
Смотреть трейлер
This Filthy World This Filthy World
Джефф Гарлин
Тедди / Лучший полнометражный фильм
Паучьи линии 6.4
Паучьи линии Spider Lilies
Зеро Чоу
Победитель
Все номинанты
Скандальный дневник 7.2
Скандальный дневник Notes on a Scandal
Ричард Эйр
Врезалось в память! 7.5
Врезалось в память! Brand upon the brain!
Гай Мэддин
Зубы 5.8
Зубы Teeth
Митчелл Лихтенштейн
Itty Bitty Titty Committee Itty Bitty Titty Committee
Джеми Бэббит
Тедди / Приз зрительских симпатий Тедди Баллот Volkswagen
Все номинанты
Antonia Antônia
Tata Amaral
Тедди – особое упоминание
La león La león
Santiago Otheguy
Победитель
Почетный Золотой Берлинский Медведь
Артур Пенн
Победитель
Камера Берлинале
Ron Holloway
Победитель
Dorothea Moritz
Победитель
Марта Месарош
Победитель
Gianni Minà
Победитель
Премия Манфреда Зальцгебера – особое упоминание
Boldog új élet Boldog új élet
Árpád Bogdán
Победитель
Премия «Берлин сегодня»
Wasserschlacht: The Great Border Battle Wasserschlacht: The Great Border Battle
Катажина Климкевич, Andrew Friedman
Победитель
Wasserschlacht: The Great Border Battle Wasserschlacht: The Great Border Battle
Катажина Климкевич, Andrew Friedman
Победитель
ДИАЛОГ в перспективе
Бассейн принцесс 7.0
Бассейн принцесс Prinzessinnenbad
Беттина Блумнер
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
ДИАЛОГ в перспективе – особое упоминание
Hotel Very Welcome Hotel Very Welcome
Соня Хейсс
Победитель
Кинопремия Международной амнистии
Когда сгущается тьма 7.3
Когда сгущается тьма När mörkret faller / When The Darkness Falls
Андерс Нильсcон
Победитель
Фемина-Кинопремия
Йелла 6.3
Йелла Yella
Bettina Böhler
Победитель
Кинотеатры "Европа"
Летний дождь 5.7
Летний дождь Camino de los ingleses, El
Антонио Бандерас
Победитель
Лучший дебютный фильм
Vanaja Vanaja
Rajnesh Domalpalli
Победитель
Все номинанты
Elvis Pelvis Elvis Pelvis
Kevin Aduaka
Премия DAAD за короткометражный фильм
Annem Sinema Ögreniyor Annem Sinema Ögreniyor
Nesimi Yetik
Победитель
Кинопремия «Калигари» — особое упоминание
Wolfsbergen Wolfsbergen
Nanouk Leopold
Победитель
Приз зрительских симпатий Тедди / Тедди
Скандальный дневник 7.2
Скандальный дневник Notes on a Scandal
Ричард Эйр
Победитель
EFP Падающая звезда
Томми Эронен
Finland.
Победитель
Nils Althaus
Switzerland.
Победитель
Жасмин Тринка
Жасмин Тринка
Italy.
Победитель
Халина Рейн
Халина Рейн
The Netherlands.
Победитель
Клара Иссова
Выход ангела, Rose and Maloney, Grandhotel Czech Republic; nominated by Czech Film Center
Победитель
Рейн Толк
Portugal.
Победитель
Сабрина Рейтер
Austria.
Победитель
Густаф Скарсгард
Густаф Скарсгард
Sweden.
Победитель
Péter Nagy
Hungary.
Победитель
Агнешка Гроховска
Агнешка Гроховска
Poland.
Победитель
Жюль Вернер
Luxemburg.
Победитель
Кейт Дики
Кейт Дики
United Kingdom.
Победитель
Гисли Орн Гардарссон
Гисли Орн Гардарссон
Iceland.
Победитель
Клара Иссова
Выход ангела, Rose and Maloney, Grandhotel Czech Republic; nominated by Czech Film Center
Победитель
Давид Денсик
Давид Денсик
Denmark.
Победитель
Марко Мандич
Slovenia.
Победитель
Мария Пописташу
Romania.
Победитель
Мелани Лоран
Мелани Лоран
France.
Победитель
Пэдрейк Дилэйни
Ireland.
Победитель
Татьяна Паугофова
Slovakia.
Победитель
Хосе Афонсо Пиментел
Portugal.
Победитель
Оскар Хаэнада
Оскар Хаэнада
Spain.
Победитель
Николай Клеве Брок
Norway.
Победитель
Panayiota Vlanti
Greece.
Победитель
Кевин Янссенс
Кевин Янссенс
Belgium.
Победитель
Максимилиан Брюкнер
Максимилиан Брюкнер
Germany.
Победитель
Год проведения
Номинации

Другие награды и фестивали

Оскар
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Оскар
Каннский кинофестиваль
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Каннский кинофестиваль
Золотой глобус
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Золотой глобус
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Золотая малина
Razzie
1981-2025
Золотая малина
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
Сандэнс
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Сандэнс
Послание к Человеку
1993-2025
Послание к Человеку
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
КиноБраво
2024-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
ММКФ
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
ММКФ
Окно в Европу
1993-2025
Окно в Европу
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
