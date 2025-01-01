Меню
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Берлинале События Берлинале 2022

Все фильмы-номинанты «Берлинале» в 2022 году

Место проведения Дворец Berlinale Palast, Берлин, Германия
Дата проведения 10 февраля 2022 - 20 февраля 2022
Золотой берлинский медведь / Лучший фильм
Земля Алькаррас 7.4
Земля Алькаррас Alcarràs
Карла Симон Пипо
Победитель
Все номинанты
С любовью и яростью 5.6
С любовью и яростью Avec amour et acharnement
Клер Дени
Кусочек неба 6.6
Кусочек неба Drii Winter
Майкл Кох
Рабие Курназ против Джорджа Буша 6.7
Рабие Курназ против Джорджа Буша Rabiye
Андреас Дрезен
Мантия из самоцветов 5.5
Мантия из самоцветов Manto de gemas
Наталия Лопес
Everything Will Be OK 5.1
Everything Will Be OK
Рити Панх
Раньше, сейчас и потом 6.6
Раньше, сейчас и потом Nana
Камила Андини
Прощай, Леонора 6.4
Прощай, Леонора Leonora addio
Паоло Тавиани
Быстрый словарик любви 5.6
Быстрый словарик любви A E I O U - Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe
Николетт Кребиц
Такое лето 6.7
Такое лето Un été comme ça
Дени Коте
Один год, одна ночь 6.4
Один год, одна ночь Un año, una noche
Исаки Лакуэста
Петер фон Кант 6.7
Петер фон Кант Peter von Kant
Франсуа Озон
Фильм писателя 6.8
Фильм писателя So-seol-ga-ui Yeong-hwa
Хон Сан-су
Римини 7.0
Римини Rimini
Ульрих Зайдль
Звоните Джейн 6.8
Звоните Джейн Call Jane
Филлис Наж
Return to Dust Yin ru chen yan
Ruijun Li
Пассажиры ночи 6.6
Пассажиры ночи Les passagers de la nuit
Микаэль Херс
La ligne 5.8
La ligne
Урсула Майер
Золотой берлинский медведь / Короткометражный фильм
Trap Trap
Anastasia Veber Through a masterfully crafted montage, fragments of the lives of young people, seemingly stuck in a controlling and oppressive society emerge. The carefully and minimally constructed narrative is used to draw us cinematically into a feeling of both ecstasy, resistance and hopelessness all at once. The forceful last scene puts us in a vortex of energy, leaving us no choice but to become a part of this world, by transporting us to an empowering communal feeling through the camera's eye - produced by desires to imagine, trust and resist together.
Победитель
Все номинанты
It's Raining Frogs Outside Ampangabagat nin talakba ha likol
Maria Estela Paiso
Memories from the Eastern Front Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est
Раду Жуде, Adrian Cioflâncã
Memories from the Eastern Front Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est
Раду Жуде, Adrian Cioflâncã
By Flávio By Flávio
Pedro Cabeleira
Dirndlschuld Dirndlschuld
Wilbirg Brainin-Donnenberg
Heroines Heroínas
Marina Herrera
A Story for 2 Trumpets Histoire pour 2 Trompettes
Amandine Meyer
The Sower of Stars El sembrador de estrellas
Лоис Патиньо
Agrilogistics Agrilogistics
Gerard Ortín Castellví
Выход 7.2
Выход Vikhod
Евгения Арбугаева, Максим Арбугаев
Bird in the Peninsula Bird in the Peninsula
Atsushi Wada
Further and Further Away Further and Further Away
Polen Ly
Four Nights Four Nights
Deepak Rauniyar
Soum Soum
Alice Brygo
Will My Parents Come to See Me Will My Parents Come to See Me
Mo Harawe
Starfuckers Starfuckers
Антонио Марциале
House of Existence Jon-Jae-Ui Jib
Joung Yumi
Kicking the Clouds Kicking the Clouds
Sky Hopinka
Sunday Morning Manhã de Domingo
Bruno Ribeiro
Retreat Retreat
Anabela Angelovska
Exalted Mars Mars exalté
Jean-Sébastien Chauvin
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Лучший режиссер
Клер Дени
Клер Дени
С любовью и яростью
Победитель
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Лучшее исполнение главной роли
Рабие Курназ против Джорджа Буша 6.7
Рабие Курназ против Джорджа Буша Rabiye
Meltem Kaptan
Победитель
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Лучший сценарий
Рабие Курназ против Джорджа Буша 6.7
Рабие Курназ против Джорджа Буша Rabiye
Laila Stieler
Победитель
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Лучшее исполнение второго плана
Раньше, сейчас и потом 6.6
Раньше, сейчас и потом Nana
Лаура Басуки
Победитель
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Приз Большого жюри
Фильм писателя 6.8
Фильм писателя So-seol-ga-ui Yeong-hwa
Хон Сан-су
Победитель
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Приз жюри
Мантия из самоцветов 5.5
Мантия из самоцветов Manto de gemas
Наталия Лопес
Победитель
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Приз жюри за короткометражный фильм
Sunday Morning Manhã de Domingo
Bruno Ribeiro In seemingly unrelated vignettes, the film moves from the anxiety of a musical performance to the experience of coming to terms with loss. Drama comes from subtle moments experienced by the protagonist, both in reality and in her imaginary reminiscences. With an extraordinary control over the cinematic image, Bruno Ribeiro paints a portrait of an artist who faces loss while struggling between fear and the desire to succeed.
Победитель
Серебряный Берлинский Медведь / Выдающийся художественный вклад
Everything Will Be OK 5.1
Everything Will Be OK
Рити Панх, Sarith Mang
Победитель
Премия C.I.C.A.E. / Форум
Geographies of Solitude 7.4
Geographies of Solitude
Jacquelyn Mills
Победитель
Премия C.I.C.A.E. / Панорама
Продукты 24 6.5
Продукты 24 Convenience store
Михаил Бородин
Победитель
Кинопремия Калигари
Geographies of Solitude 7.4
Geographies of Solitude
Jacquelyn Mills
Победитель
Все номинанты
Memoryland Mien ký uc
Kim Quy Bui
Camouflage Camuflaje
Jonathan Perel
Rewind & Play Rewind & Play
Ален Гомис
Europe Europe
Philip Scheffner
Happer's Comet Happer's Comet
Тайлер Таормина
Dry Ground Burning Mato Seco em Chamas
Адирлей Кейрос, Joana Pimenta
We Haven't Lost Our Way Nie zgubilismy drogi
Wilhelm Sasnal, Anna Sasnal
Shall I Compare You to a Summer's Day? Bashtaalak sa'at
Mohammad Shawky Hassan
Mis dos voces Mis dos voces
Lina Rodriguez
El veterano El veterano
Jerónimo Rodríguez
Hot in Day, Cold at Night Naj-eneun deobgo bam-eneun chubgo
Songyeol Park
L'état et moi L'état et moi
Макс Линц
The Kegelstatt Trio O Trio em Mi Bemol
Рита Азеведу Гомеш
The United States of America The United States of America
James Benning
Une fleur à la bouche Une fleur à la bouche
Eric Baudelaire
Terra que marca Terra que marca
Raul Domingues
For the Many: The Vienna Chamber of Labour Für die Vielen - Die Arbeiterkammer Wien
Constantin Wulff
Nuclear Family Nuclear Family
Трэвис Уилкерсон, Erin Wilkerson
Scala Scala
Ananta Thitanat
Акын 6.5
Акын AKYN (Poet)
Дарежан Омирбаев
This House Cette maison
Miryam Charles
Jet Lag Jet Lag
Xinyuan Zheng Lu
Super Natural 6.2
Super Natural
Жоржи Жакоми
Three Tidy Tigers Tied a Tie Tighter Três Tigres Tristes
Густаво Винагре
We Haven't Lost Our Way Nie zgubilismy drogi
Wilhelm Sasnal, Anna Sasnal
Начало воды 5.2
Начало воды Afterwater
Дэйн Комльен
Dry Ground Burning Mato Seco em Chamas
Адирлей Кейрос, Joana Pimenta
La edad media La edad media
Алехо Могулянски, Luciana Acuña
Хрустальный Медведь / Поколение 14плюс - лучший фильм
Alis Alis
Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck A moving film which, utilising the simplest of means, creates an unbelievable closeness and intimacy. The protagonists and the audience are all confronted with pain and memories, albeit in a gentle manner. How do I manage to come to terms with my past without falling apart beneath it? The film answers this question with impressive honesty and directness.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Калле Космонавт 7.4
Калле Космонавт Kalle Kosmonaut
Кристин Куглер, Гюнтер Курт
Девочки 7.0
Девочки Tytöt tytöt tytöt
Алли Хаапасало
Kind Hearts Kind Hearts
Герар-Ян Клас, Оливия Рошетт
Страна Саша 7.0
Страна Саша Strana Sasha
Юлия Трофимова
Rookies Allons enfants
Альбан Терле, Тьерри Демазьер
Beba Beba
Rebeca Huntt
Rookies Allons enfants
Альбан Терле, Тьерри Демазьер
Схема 5.6
Схема Skhema
Фархат Шарипов
Stay Awake Stay Awake
Jamie Sisley
Пузырь 6.4
Пузырь Bubble
Тэцуро Араки
Калле Космонавт 7.4
Калле Космонавт Kalle Kosmonaut
Кристин Куглер, Гюнтер Курт
Millie Lies Low Millie Lies Low
Michelle Savill
Sublime Sublime
Mariano Biasin
Хрустальный Медведь / Поколение 14плюс - лучший короткометражный фильм
Born in Damascus Born in Damascus
Laura Wadha Impressive and intimate in its narrative style, this short film convinced us and also prevailed against the strong competition. By virtue of this film, we have gained access to a new reality that we had never encountered before in everyday life. In an impenetrable style, the film examines the influence that repressed memories have on our identity. Long after the end of the film, each one of us had something to think about. We were all touched by this film in a very special way, and now we want to award this with our Crystal Bear for the best short film.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Funkele Funkele
Nicole Jachmann
West by God West by God
Scott Lazer
Tinashé Tinashé
Tig Terera
Goodbye Jerome! Au revoir Jérôme!
Gabrielle Selnet, Adam Sillard, Chloé Farr
Fever La fièvre
Matias Carlier
Meneath: The Hidden Island of Ethics Meneath: The Hidden Island of Ethics
Terril Lee Calder
Blue Noise Blaues Rauschen
Simon Maria Kubiena
At Sixteen Aos Dezasseis
Carlos Lobo
Nothing to See Here Nada para ver aqui
Nicolas Bouchez
Memoir of a Veering Storm Anamniseis mias efivikis kataigidas
София Йорговассили
Lay Me by the Shore Lay Me by the Shore
David Findlay
Хрустальный Медведь / «Поколение Кплюс» — лучший фильм
Королева комедии 6.8
Королева комедии Comedy Queen
Санна Ленкен A great protagonist, powerful and vulnerable at the same time, provided us with her captivatingly told, bittersweet story of loss, grief, anger and healing. This film was a rollercoaster ride full of emotions: sometimes sad, sometimes funny, sometimes embarrassing. The music was always most appropriate and appealing. The camera was occasionally stable, yet also shaky. In a word, the film was superb.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Холм секретов 7.1
Холм секретов Bimileui eondeok
Ли Чжи Ын
My Small Land Mai sumoru rando
Emma Kawawada
Moja & Vesna Moja Vesna
Sara Kern
Boney Piles Terykony
Taras Tomenko
Хрюк 7.5
Хрюк Knor
Mascha Halberstad
The Realm of God El reino de Dios
Claudia Sainte-Luce
Тихоня 7.7
Тихоня An Cailín Ciúin
Colm Bairéad
Shabu Shabu
Шамира Рафаэла
Waters of Pastaza Juunt Pastaza entsari
Inês T. Alves
The Apple Day Rooz-e sib
Mahmoud Ghaffari
Хрустальный Медведь / «Поколение Кплюс» — лучший короткометражный фильм
Spotless Vlekkeloos
Emma Branderhorst
Победитель
Все номинанты
Datsun Datsun
Mark Albiston
To Vancouver To vankouver
Artemis Anastasiadou
The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World The Most Boring Granny in The Whole World
Damaris Zielke
Louis I. King of the Sheep Louis I. King of the Sheep
Markus Wulf
Hush Hush Little Bear Cuci cuci
Mara Linina
Suzie in the Garden Zuza v zahradách
Lucie Sunkova
Wheels on the Bus Wheels on the Bus
Surya Shahi
An Invisible Apprentice Una aprendiz invisible
Emilia Herbst
Ich habe keine Angst! Ich habe keine Angst!
Marita Mayer
The Dependent Variables Le variabili dipendenti
Lorenzo Tardella
Deer Gavazn
Hadi Babaeifar
Luce and the Rock Luce and the Rock
Britt Raes
The Queen of the Foxes La reine des renards
Marina Rosset
Rooster Gong ji
Myo Aung
Alma y Paz Alma y Paz
Cris Gris
Премия ФИПРЕССИ / Соревнование
Прощай, Леонора 6.4
Прощай, Леонора Leonora addio
Паоло Тавиани
Победитель
Премия ФИПРЕССИ / Премия "Встречи"
Кома 6.4
Кома Coma
Бертран Бонелло
Победитель
Премия ФИПРЕССИ / Форум
Super Natural 6.2
Super Natural
Жоржи Жакоми
Победитель
Премия ФИПРЕССИ / Панорама
Bettina Bettina
Lutz Pehnert
Победитель
Приз зрительских симпатий «Панорама» / Документальный фильм
Ask, Mark ve Ölüm Ask, Mark ve Ölüm
Cem Kaya
Победитель
Все номинанты
Нелли и Надин 7.3
Нелли и Надин Nelly & Nadine
Магнус Герттен
No U-Turn No U-Turn
Ike Nnaebue
We, Students! Nous, étudiants!
Rafiki Fariala
Into My Name Nel mio nome
Nicolò Bassetti
Промытые мозги: Секс, камера, власть 6.2
Промытые мозги: Секс, камера, власть Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power
Nina Menkes
Bettina Bettina
Lutz Pehnert
Myanmar Diaries Myanmar Diaries
The Myanmar Film Collective
Сны отеля «Челси» 6.2
Сны отеля «Челси» Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel
Амели ван Элбт, Майя Дювердье
No Simple Way Home No Simple Way Home
Akuol de Mabior
Приз зрительских симпатий «Панорама» / Художественный фильм
Счастье 7.9
Счастье Бақыт
Аскар Узабаев
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Apartment with Two Women Gat-eun sog-os-eul ibneun du yeoja
Kim Se-in
A Love Song A Love Song
Max Walker-Silverman
Fogaréu Fogaréu
Flavia Neves 3rd Place
Talking About the Weather Alle reden übers Wetter
Annika Pinske
Телец 4.9
Телец Taurus
Тим Саттон
Klondike Klondaik
Maryna Er Gorbach 2nd Place
Прыжок 5.4
Прыжок Grand Jeté
Изабелла Штевер
Пойдем со мной 6.2
Пойдем со мной Viens je t'emmène
Ален Гироди
Somewhere Over The Chemtrails 6.3
Somewhere Over The Chemtrails Kdyby radsi horelo
Адам Коломан Рыбанский
Working Class Heroes Heroji radnicke klase
Milos Pusic
Concerned Citizen Ezrah Mudag
Idan Haguel
Прекрасные создания 7.4
Прекрасные создания Berdreymi
Гутмундур Арнар Гудмундсон
Колыбельная 7.4
Колыбельная Cinco lobitos
Алауда Руис де Асуа
Swing Ride Calcinculo
Кьяра Беллоси
Una Femmina: The Code of Silence Una femmina
Francesco Costabile
Until Tomorrow Ta farda
Али Асгари
Northern Skies Over Empty Space El norte sobre el vacío
Алехандра Маркес Абелла
Продукты 24 6.5
Продукты 24 Convenience store
Михаил Бородин
Премия за лучший фильм о мире
Все номинанты
All Was Good Sab changa si
Teresa A. Braggs
Премия "Фильм о мире" - почетное упоминание
Все номинанты
Europe Europe
Philip Scheffner
Приз Экуменического жюри / Соревнование
Один год, одна ночь 6.4
Один год, одна ночь Un año, una noche
Исаки Лакуэста
Победитель
Приз Экуменического жюри / Форум
Geographies of Solitude 7.4
Geographies of Solitude
Jacquelyn Mills
Победитель
Приз Экуменического жюри / Панорама
Klondike Klondaik
Maryna Er Gorbach
Победитель
Тедди / Лучший документальный фильм/фильм-эссе
Alis Alis
Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck
Победитель
Все номинанты
Jet Lag Jet Lag
Xinyuan Zheng Lu
Нелли и Надин 7.3
Нелли и Надин Nelly & Nadine
Магнус Герттен
Промытые мозги: Секс, камера, власть 6.2
Промытые мозги: Секс, камера, власть Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power
Nina Menkes
If from Every Tongue It Drips If from Every Tongue It Drips
Sharlene Bamboat
Ladies Only Ladies Only
Rebana Liz John
Сны отеля «Челси» 6.2
Сны отеля «Челси» Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel
Амели ван Элбт, Майя Дювердье
Into My Name Nel mio nome
Nicolò Bassetti
Ask, Mark ve Ölüm Ask, Mark ve Ölüm
Cem Kaya
All Was Good Sab changa si
Teresa A. Braggs
Тедди / Лучший полнометражный фильм
Three Tidy Tigers Tied a Tie Tighter Três Tigres Tristes
Густаво Винагре
Победитель
Все номинанты
Девочки 7.0
Девочки Tytöt tytöt tytöt
Алли Хаапасало
A Love Song A Love Song
Max Walker-Silverman
Пойдем со мной 6.2
Пойдем со мной Viens je t'emmène
Ален Гироди
Swing Ride Calcinculo
Кьяра Беллоси
Queens of the Qing Dynasty Queens of the Qing Dynasty
Ashley McKenzie
Прекрасные создания 7.4
Прекрасные создания Berdreymi
Гутмундур Арнар Гудмундсон
Concerned Citizen Ezrah Mudag
Idan Haguel
Fogaréu Fogaréu
Flávia Neves
Петер фон Кант 6.7
Петер фон Кант Peter von Kant
Франсуа Озон
Shall I Compare You to a Summer's Day? Bashtaalak sa'at
Mohammad Shawky Hassan
Sublime Sublime
Mariano Biasin
Тедди / Лучший короткометражный фильм
Exalted Mars Mars exalté
Jean-Sébastien Chauvin
Победитель
Все номинанты
Home When You Return Home When You Return
Carl Elsaesser
Blue Noise Blaues Rauschen
Simon Maria Kubiena
Soum Soum
Alice Brygo
Starfuckers Starfuckers
Антонио Марциале
At Sixteen Aos Dezasseis
Carlos Lobo
North Terminal Terminal Norte
Лукреция Мартель
The Dependent Variables Le variabili dipendenti
Lorenzo Tardella
One Big Bag One Big Bag
Every Ocean Hughes
Jail Bird in a Peacock Chair Jail Bird in a Peacock Chair
James Gregory Atkinson
West by God West by God
Scott Lazer
White Sands Crystal Foxes White Sands Crystal Foxes
Liz Rosenfeld
Diva Diva
Nicolas Cilins
Lay Me by the Shore Lay Me by the Shore
David Findlay
Тедди / Премия жюри
Нелли и Надин 7.3
Нелли и Надин Nelly & Nadine
Магнус Герттен
Победитель
Почетный Золотой Берлинский Медведь
Изабель Юппер
Изабель Юппер
Победитель
Особое упоминание / Жюри международной амнистии
My Small Land Mai sumoru rando
Emma Kawawada
Победитель
Особое упоминание / Премия Берлинале в области документального кино
No U-Turn No U-Turn
Christilla Huillard-Kann, Don Edkins, Ike Nnaebue, Tiny Mungwe, Okechukwu Omeire
Победитель
Особое упоминание / Детское жюри – короткометражный фильм
Luce and the Rock Luce and the Rock
Britt Raes
Победитель
Особое упоминание / Детское жюри - Кино
Тихоня 7.7
Тихоня An Cailín Ciúin
Colm Bairéad A beautiful film led us into an emotional, natural world full of love. The acting performance of the protagonist truly impressed us. The profoundly explored feelings were accompanied by sensitive music.
Победитель
Особое упоминание / Международное жюри«Поколение 14плюс» – короткометражный фильм
Tinashé Tinashé
Tig Terera
Победитель
Blue Noise Blaues Rauschen
Simon Maria Kubiena
Победитель
Особое упоминание / Международное жюри
Кусочек неба 6.6
Кусочек неба Drii Winter
Майкл Кох
Победитель
Особое упоминание / Международное жюри короткометражных фильмов
Bird in the Peninsula Bird in the Peninsula
Atsushi Wada
Победитель
Особое упоминание / Компаньон-Товарищество
Jide Tom Akinleminu
We would like to commend the concept of the hybrid film "Traces of the Phoenix", which is ambitious in its content as well as its artistry. Places and stories are linked poetically and associatively to trigger fresh insights for the viewer. Bridges are built between political and social themes such as post-colonialism and the slave trade, activism and self-sufficiency, family and work, religion and identity. The film aims to adopt a standpoint subtly while contributing to current social debates from a personal perspective. The submission by Jide Akinleminu already reveals intense engagement with the complex narrative in its historical and art-historical references, and arouses our interest in this film.
Победитель
Особое упоминание / Молодёжное жюри - Фильм
Stay Awake Stay Awake
Jamie Sisley Raw and frighteningly concrete, the film thrusts us into an everyday life that is shaped by a recurring traumatic event. Throughout their common journey, the actors and their characters became our confidants while alternating between hope and disappointment. The film left us speechless and agitated.
Победитель
Особое упоминание / Молодежное жюри – короткометражный фильм
Nothing to See Here Nada para ver aqui
Nicolas Bouchez This short film is a work of art! Expressive and rich in contrast to the fast pace of daily life; at the same time observing and value-free, it allows itself the freedom to connect its own self to the images. The film conveys its content in a playful way, mostly without many words, and it invites you to think. Through the interaction of shapes, colours, edges, curves, sections, light and shadows, it clearly stands out from the other films.
Победитель
Кинопремия Международной амнистии
Myanmar Diaries Myanmar Diaries
The Myanmar Film Collective
Победитель
Все номинанты
Ask, Mark ve Ölüm Ask, Mark ve Ölüm
Cem Kaya
Кинотеатры "Европа"
Прекрасные создания 7.4
Прекрасные создания Berdreymi
Гутмундур Арнар Гудмундсон
Победитель
Премия имени Хайнера Кароу / Премия Хайнера Кароу
Forces Gewalten
Rafael Starman
Победитель
Особое упоминание международного жюри "Поколение Кплюс" / Лучший короткометражный фильм
To Vancouver To vankouver
Artemis Anastasiadou
Победитель
Гран-при международного жюри "Поколение 14плюс" / Лучший полнометражный фильм
Kind Hearts Kind Hearts
Герар-Ян Клас, Оливия Рошетт The first of two equal Grand Prix goes to a film that effortlessly plunges us into the lives of two ordinary young people, sharing a delicate insight in their emotional growth, while reminding us of the unpredictable and elusive nature of that thing called love.
Победитель
Схема 5.6
Схема Skhema
Farkhad Sharipov The film is an intimate lens into some of the darker challenges facing young people today. But its strength is in its universality and strong and authentic performances. It explores the vulnerability of teenage girls at that pivotal moment in their lives when they are neither child nor adult. With moments of lightness and darkness - and a fantastic ending.
Победитель
Гран-при международного жюри "Поколение Кплюс" / Лучший полнометражный фильм
Тихоня 7.7
Тихоня An Cailín Ciúin
Colm Bairéad As many films in this year's Generation Kplus competition, the winning film deals with the hardships of family life. It is a film with a delicate story full of details about childhood, grief, parenthood and rebuilding a family. The very strong narrative is combined with a stunning cinematography. The sound and the images create a unique atmosphere.
Победитель
Специальный приз международного жюри "Поколение 14плюс" / Лучший короткометражный фильм
Goodbye Jerome! Au revoir Jérôme!
Gabrielle Selnet, Adam Sillard, Chloé Farr
Победитель
Специальный приз международного жюри "Поколение 14плюс" / Лучший короткометражный фильм
Deer Gavazn
Hadi Babaeifar Through an amazing and poetic cinematography as well as authentic acting, this film tells a story about a boy who uses an ancient tale as a means of empowerment to save his brother. The storytelling was magnetic, mystic and truthful.
Победитель
Международная премия ARTE
Девочки будут девочками 7.2
Девочки будут девочками Girls Will Be Girls
Shuchi Talati, Pooja Chauhan
Победитель
Девочки будут девочками 7.2
Девочки будут девочками Girls Will Be Girls
Shuchi Talati, Pooja Chauhan
Победитель
Кампус талантов Берлинале
EFP Падающая звезда
Мари Ретер
Победитель
Timon Sturbej
Победитель
Клэр Данн
Клэр Данн
Победитель
Эмилио Сакрайя
Эмилио Сакрайя
Победитель
Эвин Ахмад
Победитель
Hanna van Vliet
Победитель
Сухейла Якуб
Сухейла Якуб
Победитель
Gracija Filipovic
Победитель
Анамария Вартоломеи
Анамария Вартоломеи
Победитель
João Nunes Monteiro
Победитель
Премия Гильдии кинематографистов
Рабие Курназ против Джорджа Буша 6.7
Рабие Курназ против Джорджа Буша Rabiye
Андреас Дрезен
Победитель
Премия «Компас-Перспектива» / Лучший фильм
Ladies Only Ladies Only
Rebana Liz John The Compass-Perspektive-Award goes to "Ladies Only", a raw, honest film that concentrates on the essentials, truly standing out with its decisiveness and clarity of form. A crowd of people push their way through the narrow door of a train compartment, and for 80 minutes a transitional location becomes intimate theatre, in which we get to know various women. Filmmaker Rebana Liz John asks questions about existential issues such as freedom, family and career, and we obtain personal insights into the lives of the protagonists. She has different generations read a poem out loud and comment on it, interrelating their differing points of view. Interview moments alternate with quietly observed situations. The montage creates visible emphasis and contrasts, and takes a firm standpoint. As a result, the public space of the train compartment becomes an intimate space. Numerous situations and times of day are interwoven, and the finely crafted sound design generates continuity and tension. It takes courage to tell such a reduced story, to take a close look and to produce a socially relevant film from everyday life.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Sorry Genosse Sorry Genosse
Vera Brückner
Тихий лес 5.6
Тихий лес Schweigend steht der Wald
Сарализа Фольм
Echo Echo
Mareike Wegener
Forces Gewalten
Constantin Hatz
Rondo Rondo
Katharina Rivilis
We Might As Well Be Dead Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein
Natalia Sinelnikova
Премия Берлинале в области документального кино
Myanmar Diaries Myanmar Diaries
The Myanmar Film Collective
Победитель
Все номинанты
Сны отеля «Челси» 6.2
Сны отеля «Челси» Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel
Ханна Флипо, Амели ван Элбт, Quentin Laurent, Майя Дювердье
American Journal Journal d'Amérique
Арно де Пальер, Jérôme Dopffer, Michel Klein
Geographies of Solitude 7.4
Geographies of Solitude
Jacquelyn Mills, Rosalie Chicoine Perreault
For the Many: The Vienna Chamber of Labour Für die Vielen - Die Arbeiterkammer Wien
Johannes Holzhausen, Johannes Rosenberger, Constantin Wulff
A German Party Eine deutsche Partei
Хубертус Зигерт, Simon Brückner
American Journal Journal d'Amérique
Арно де Пальер, Jérôme Dopffer, Michel Klein
Boney Piles Terykony
Taras Tomenko, Volodymyr Filippov, Andriy Suyarko, Alla Ovsyannikova, Oleksandr Kovalenko
Сны отеля «Челси» 6.2
Сны отеля «Челси» Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel
Ханна Флипо, Амели ван Элбт, Quentin Laurent, Майя Дювердье
Kind Hearts Kind Hearts
Герар-Ян Клас, Оливия Рошетт, Ruben Desiere, Rasmus Van Heddeghem
Mis dos voces Mis dos voces
Lina Rodriguez, Brad Deane
Scala Scala
Abhichon Rattanabhayon, Ananta Thitanat
No U-Turn No U-Turn
Christilla Huillard-Kann, Don Edkins, Ike Nnaebue, Tiny Mungwe, Okechukwu Omeire
Alis Alis
Alexandra Galvis, Radu Stancu, Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck
Нелли и Надин 7.3
Нелли и Надин Nelly & Nadine
Магнус Герттен, Ove Rishøj Jensen
Нелли и Надин 7.3
Нелли и Надин Nelly & Nadine
Магнус Герттен, Ove Rishøj Jensen
For the Many: The Vienna Chamber of Labour Für die Vielen - Die Arbeiterkammer Wien
Johannes Holzhausen, Johannes Rosenberger, Constantin Wulff
The United States of America The United States of America
James Benning
Terra que marca Terra que marca
Raul Domingues
Boney Piles Terykony
Taras Tomenko, Volodymyr Filippov, Andriy Suyarko, Alla Ovsyannikova, Oleksandr Kovalenko
Jet Lag Jet Lag
Xinyuan Zheng Lu
До пятницы, Робинзон 6.9
До пятницы, Робинзон À vendredi, Robinson
Митрэ Фарахани
Mutzenbacher 6.5
Mutzenbacher
Рут Бекерманн
No U-Turn No U-Turn
Christilla Huillard-Kann, Don Edkins, Ike Nnaebue, Tiny Mungwe, Okechukwu Omeire
Scala Scala
Abhichon Rattanabhayon, Ananta Thitanat
Geographies of Solitude 7.4
Geographies of Solitude
Jacquelyn Mills, Rosalie Chicoine Perreault
Alis Alis
Alexandra Galvis, Radu Stancu, Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck
Премия "Встречи"
Mutzenbacher 6.5
Mutzenbacher
Рут Бекерманн Masterfully playing with minimal elements interwoven through a rigorous mise-en-scène punctuated by humour, the director achieves a rich and complex reflection on gender and sexual politics that raises complicated questions of utmost relevance today.
Победитель
Все номинанты
Маленькая, медленная, но стойкая 7.1
Маленькая, медленная, но стойкая Keiko, me wo sumasete
Сё Миякэ
Маятник 6.6
Маятник Unrueh
Cyril Schäublin
Кома 6.4
Кома Coma
Бертран Бонелло
A Little Love Package A Little Love Package
Gastón Solnicki
До пятницы, Робинзон 6.9
До пятницы, Робинзон À vendredi, Robinson
Митрэ Фарахани
Father's Day Father's Day
Kivu Ruhorahoza
Flux Gourmet 6.0
Flux Gourmet
Питер Стриклэнд
Аксиома 6.5
Аксиома Axiom
Йёнс Йёнссон
American Journal Journal d'Amérique
Арно де Пальер
Брат во всем 5.8
Брат во всем Brat vo vsyom
Александр Золотухин
Город и Город 5.8
Город и Город I poli kai i poli
Силлас Цумеркас, Христос Пассалис
Queens of the Qing Dynasty Queens of the Qing Dynasty
Ashley McKenzie
Sun Sonne
Kurdwin Ayub
The Death of My Mother Zum Tod meiner Mutter
Jessica Krummacher
Премия «Встречи» — лучший режиссёр
Маятник 6.6
Маятник Unrueh
Cyril Schäublin With a strange and unsettling calm, the film immerses the viewer in a moment where ideals of collectivity and anarchism confront the encroaching powers of capitalism and the erosion of worker's time. As exacting in its cinematographic decisions, as the watches we see being assembled.
Победитель
Премия «Встречи» — специальный приз жюри
До пятницы, Робинзон 6.9
До пятницы, Робинзон À vendredi, Robinson
Митрэ Фарахани The encounter of two poets in the autumn of their lives, orchestrated by the director with mischief and a loving yet discerning regard. A playful battle of egos, that doubles as an intimate and moving meditation on language, communication and artistic creation.
Победитель
Премия GWFF за лучший первый полнометражный фильм
Sun Sonne
Ульрих Зайдль, Kurdwin Ayub
Победитель
Sun Sonne
Ульрих Зайдль, Kurdwin Ayub
Победитель
Все номинанты
Холм секретов 7.1
Холм секретов Bimileui eondeok
Ли Чжи Ын, Hyun-suk Park
Мантия из самоцветов 5.5
Мантия из самоцветов Manto de gemas
Fernanda de la Peza, Наталия Лопес, Joaquin del Paso
Холм секретов 7.1
Холм секретов Bimileui eondeok
Ли Чжи Ын, Hyun-suk Park
Shall I Compare You to a Summer's Day? Bashtaalak sa'at
Maximilian Haslberger, Mohammad Shawky Hassan, Hesham Marold
Stay Awake Stay Awake
Shrihari Sathe, Jamie Sisley, Ф.А. Эрик Шульц
We Might As Well Be Dead Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein
Julia Wagner, Natalia Sinelnikova
Тихоня 7.7
Тихоня An Cailín Ciúin
Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí
Продукты 24 6.5
Продукты 24 Convenience store
Vasilyev Artem, Михаил Бородин
Продукты 24 6.5
Продукты 24 Convenience store
Vasilyev Artem, Михаил Бородин
Somewhere Over The Chemtrails 6.3
Somewhere Over The Chemtrails Kdyby radsi horelo
Павел Ваха, Адам Коломан Рыбанский, Eva Pavlickova
Somewhere Over The Chemtrails 6.3
Somewhere Over The Chemtrails Kdyby radsi horelo
Павел Ваха, Адам Коломан Рыбанский, Eva Pavlickova
Una Femmina: The Code of Silence Una femmina
Эдоардо Де Анджелис, Francesco Costabile, Pierpaolo Verga, Attilio De Razza, Nicola Picone
This House Cette maison
Félix Dufour-Laperrière, Miryam Charles
Колыбельная 7.4
Колыбельная Cinco lobitos
Manuel Calvo, Nahikari Ipiña, Алауда Руис де Асуа, Marisa Fernández Armenteros
Moja & Vesna Moja Vesna
Rok Bicek, Gal Greenspan, Sharlene George, Sara Kern
Una Femmina: The Code of Silence Una femmina
Эдоардо Де Анджелис, Francesco Costabile, Pierpaolo Verga, Attilio De Razza, Nicola Picone
Echo Echo
Hannes Lang, Mareike Wegener
Sublime Sublime
Mariano Biasin, Juan Pablo Miller, Laura Donari
Talking About the Weather Alle reden übers Wetter
Annika Pinske, Luise Hauschild
Мантия из самоцветов 5.5
Мантия из самоцветов Manto de gemas
Fernanda de la Peza, Наталия Лопес, Joaquin del Paso
Shall I Compare You to a Summer's Day? Bashtaalak sa'at
Maximilian Haslberger, Mohammad Shawky Hassan, Hesham Marold
Talking About the Weather Alle reden übers Wetter
Annika Pinske, Luise Hauschild
Тихоня 7.7
Тихоня An Cailín Ciúin
Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí
This House Cette maison
Félix Dufour-Laperrière, Miryam Charles
Fogaréu Fogaréu
Vania Catani, Mayra Faour Auad, Flávia Neves
Europe Europe
Caroline Kirberg, Philip Scheffner, Merle Kröger
Moja & Vesna Moja Vesna
Rok Bicek, Gal Greenspan, Sharlene George, Sara Kern
Кандидат Берлинского короткометражного фильма на Европейскую кинопремию
The Sower of Stars El sembrador de estrellas
Лоис Патиньо
Победитель
Компаньон-Товарищество
Киногильдия AG - Кино Вижен 14плюс
Stay Awake Stay Awake
Jamie Sisley
Победитель
Следы талантов – программа поддержки Mastercard
Shuchi Talati
Победитель
Амар Азиз
Победитель
Laura Bermúdez
Победитель
