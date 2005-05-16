Similar films for Lower City
The Milky Way Drama
2007, Brazil
5.0
Behind the Sun Drama
2001, Brazil / France / Switzerland
7.0
Latitudes Romantic, Drama
2014, Brazil
6.0
Father's Chair Thriller, Drama
2012, Brazil
6.0
Mais Forte Que o Mundo Drama
2016, Brazil
7.0
Portrait of a Thief Drama, Romantic, Crime, History
2014, Brazil
6.0
A Wolf at the Door Drama, Thriller, Crime
2013, Brazil
7.0
The Past Drama
2007, Argentina / Brazil
6.0
Owner of the Story Comedy, Romantic
2004, Brazil
6.0
God Is Brazilian Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy
2003, Brazil
6.0
Mango Yellow Drama
2002, Brazil
6.0
City of God Thriller, Crime, Drama
2002, Brazil / France
8.0