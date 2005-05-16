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Poster of Lower City
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Lower City
4.8

Lower City

, 2005
Cidade Baixa
Brazil / Drama / 18+
Poster of Lower City
4.8

Cast

Lázaro Ramos
Lázaro Ramos
Deco
Wagner Moura
Wagner Moura
Naldinho
Alice Braga
Alice Braga
Karinna
José Dumont
Déborah Santiago
Sirlene
Maria Menezes
Luzinete
Joao Miguel Leonelli
Pharmacist
Hugo Rodas
Chilean Commander
Divina Valéria
Zilu
Dois Mundos
Self
Gerónimo
Fuá
Director Sérgio Machado
Writer Karim Aïnouz, Sérgio Machado, Adriana Rattes, Gil Vicente Tavares
Composer Carlinhos Brown, Beto Villares
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 16 May 2005
Release date
27 September 2005 Brazil
16 May 2005 France
17 November 2005 Israel
10 November 2006 South Korea 18
14 December 2005 USA
16 July 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $228,640
Production VideoFilmes, Buena Onda Films
Also known as
Cidade Baixa, Lower City, Bahia, ville basse, Ciudad baja, Donji grad, Stin poli tou pathous, Στην πόλη του πάθους, Нижний город

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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