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Poster of Where the Truth Lies
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Where the Truth Lies
6.4

Where the Truth Lies

, 2005
Where the Truth Lies
Canada, USA, Great Britain / Film-Noir, Drama / 18+
Poster of Where the Truth Lies
6.4

Synopsis

Karen O'Connor, a young journalist known for her celebrity profiles, is consumed with discovering the truth behind a long-buried incident that affected the lives and careers of showbiz team Vince Collins and Lanny Morris.

Cast

Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Vince
Alison Lohman
Alison Lohman
Karen
Sonja Bennett
Bonnie
Kathryn Winslow
Maury Chaykin
Sally Sanmarco
Don McKellar
Don McKellar
Michael J. Reynolds
Vee Vimolmal
Vee Vimolmal
Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon
Lanny
Christine Adams
Christine Adams
Rachel Blanchard
Rachel Blanchard
Maureen
David Hayman
David Hayman
Reuben
Director Atom Egoyan
Writer Atom Egoyan, Rupert Holmes
Composer Mychael Danna
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 23 December 2005
World premiere 13 May 2005
Release date
29 December 2005 Russia Вест
29 December 2005 Belarus
7 October 2005 Brazil 18
7 October 2005 Canada 18A
20 December 2005 Germany
24 November 2005 Hungary 16
2 December 2005 Ireland
29 December 2005 Kazakhstan
6 April 2006 South Korea 18
21 December 2005 Sweden
7 October 2005 USA
29 December 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,487,678
Production Serendipity Point Films, First Choice Films, The Movie Network (TMN)
Also known as
Where the Truth Lies, Donde miente la verdad, La vérité nue, Alaston totuus, Aparente inselatoare, Az igazság fogságában, Den nøgne sandhed, Donde está la verdad, Ekei pou vrisketai i alitheia, False verità, Gdzie leży prawda, Kur slēpjas patiesība, Kus on tõde?, Onde Está a Verdade?, Quand la vérité ment, Sanna lögner, Somebody Loves You, Tamo gde je istina, Verdade Nua, Wahre Lügen, Wahre Lügen - Where the Truth lies, Εκεί που βρίσκεται η αλήθεια, Где скрывается правда, Де ховається правда, Къде се крие истината, 秘密のかけら, 赤裸真相

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack Where the Truth Lies
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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