Where the Truth Lies

Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Where the Truth Lies

Having to be a nice guy is the toughest job in the world when you're not.

Lanny Morris Having to be a nice guy is the toughest job in the world when you're not.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.