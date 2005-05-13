Canada, USA, Great Britain / Film-Noir, Drama / 18+
6.4
Synopsis
Karen O'Connor, a young journalist known for her celebrity profiles, is consumed with discovering the truth behind a long-buried incident that affected the lives and careers of showbiz team Vince Collins and Lanny Morris.
ProductionSerendipity Point Films, First Choice Films, The Movie Network (TMN)
Also known as
Where the Truth Lies, Donde miente la verdad, La vérité nue, Alaston totuus, Aparente inselatoare, Az igazság fogságában, Den nøgne sandhed, Donde está la verdad, Ekei pou vrisketai i alitheia, False verità, Gdzie leży prawda, Kur slēpjas patiesība, Kus on tõde?, Onde Está a Verdade?, Quand la vérité ment, Sanna lögner, Somebody Loves You, Tamo gde je istina, Verdade Nua, Wahre Lügen, Wahre Lügen - Where the Truth lies, Εκεί που βρίσκεται η αλήθεια, Где скрывается правда, Де ховається правда, Къде се крие истината, 秘密のかけら, 赤裸真相