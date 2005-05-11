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Poster of Lemming
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Lemming
6.0

Lemming

, 2005
Lemming
France / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Lemming
6.0

Cast

Charlotte Gainsbourg
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Bénédicte Getty
Laurent Lucas
Laurent Lucas
Alain Getty
Andre Dussollier
Andre Dussollier
Richard Pollock
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Alice Pollock
Charlotte Rampling
Alice Pollock
Jacques Bonnaffé
Jacques Bonnaffé
Nicolas Chevalier
Véronique Affholder
Francine
Michel Cassagne
Le vétérinaire
Florence Desille
L'infirmière
Emmanuel Gayet
Le médecin de garde
Félix Gonzales
Félix, le fils du voisin
Director Dominik Moll
Writer Gilles Marchand, Dominik Moll
Composer David Whitaker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 11 May 2005
Release date
8 June 2006 Russia Кино без границ
8 June 2006 Belarus
11 May 2005 France
8 June 2006 Kazakhstan
11 May 2005 USA
8 June 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $3,580,017
Production Diaphana Production, France 3 Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
Lemming, Leming, Due volte lei, Kuzey Faresi, Lemming: Instinto Animal, Лемминг, レミング

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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