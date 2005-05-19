Quotes
Howard Spence Mind if I turn the radio on?
Sutter Yes, I do, as a matter of fact. I don't like outside influence.
Howard Spence Outside?
Sutter That's right. The world at large. It's a nasty place. Why allow it in? Livestalk reports, Navajo chanting, beheadings, bestiality. Nothing's changed. Black Death, the Inquisition, the Crusades, conquest of Mexico. What's changed?
Howard Spence I was thinking...
Sutter What?
Howard Spence I don't know.
Sutter Nothing's changed.
Howard Spence Guess not.