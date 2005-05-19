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Poster of Don't Come Knocking
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Don't Come Knocking
5.7

Don't Come Knocking

, 2005
Don't Come Knockin'
France, Germany, USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Don't Come Knocking
5.7

Cast

Sam Shepard
Sam Shepard
Howard Spence
Tim Roth
Tim Roth
Sutter
Sarah Polley
Sarah Polley
Fairuza Balk
Fairuza Balk
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
Doreen
Eva Marie Saint
Gabriel Mann
James Roday
James Roday
1st AD
Jeffrey Vincent Parise
Jeffrey Vincent Parise
2nd AD
Majandra Delfino
1st Girl
Marieh Delfino
2nd Girl
George Kennedy
Director
Director Wim Wenders
Writer Sam Shepard, Wim Wenders
Composer T Bone Burnett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany / USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 6 August 2005
World premiere 19 May 2005
Release date
11 November 2005 Russia Парадиз
25 August 2005 Austria
11 November 2005 Belarus
19 October 2005 Belgium
30 March 2006 Brazil
19 May 2005 France
25 August 2005 Germany
28 April 2006 Great Britain 15
30 September 2005 Italy
11 November 2005 Kazakhstan
22 September 2005 Netherlands AL
23 February 2006 South Korea 15
25 March 2006 Spain
11 November 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $11,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,663,501
Production Reverse Angle International, Arte France Cinéma, EuroArts Medien AG
Also known as
Don't Come Knocking, Estrela Solitária, La búsqueda, Ieik nesibeldęs, Kad prošlost zakuca, Kívül tágasabb, L'étoile solitaire, La Busqueda, Llamando a las puertas del cielo, Nie wracaj w te strony, Non bussare alla mia porta, Μην ξαναγυρίσεις, Входите без стука, Не ме търси, アメリカ，家族のいる風景, 別來敲門, 風流債風流還

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 5 September 2023

Quotes

Howard Spence Mind if I turn the radio on?
Sutter Yes, I do, as a matter of fact. I don't like outside influence.
Howard Spence Outside?
Sutter That's right. The world at large. It's a nasty place. Why allow it in? Livestalk reports, Navajo chanting, beheadings, bestiality. Nothing's changed. Black Death, the Inquisition, the Crusades, conquest of Mexico. What's changed?
Howard Spence I was thinking...
Sutter What?
Howard Spence I don't know.
Sutter Nothing's changed.
Howard Spence Guess not.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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