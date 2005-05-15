Cast
Monica Peña
Brothel Manager
Veronica Bernal
Elvis' Girl
Billy Joe Martinez
Mexican Salesman
Mohammad Ahmed
Mr. Chopra
E. Matthew Buckley
Deck Officer
Cast and Crew
Composer
Max Avery Lichtenstein
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
15 May 2005
Release date
|19 May 2006
|Great Britain
|
|
|5 June 2008
|South Korea
|
|18
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$757,310
Production
ContentFilm, FilmFour, Pressman Film
Also known as
The King, A király, El rey, Król, O Rei, Regele, The King oder Das 11. Gebot, Король, キング 罪の王, 上帝的私生子