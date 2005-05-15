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Poster of The King
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The King
6.6

The King

, 2005
The King
USA / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The King
6.6

Cast

William Hurt
William Hurt
David
Pell James
Pell James
Elvis' Half-Sister
Paul Dano
Paul Dano
Gael García Bernal
Gael García Bernal
Elvis
Marco Perella
Marco Perella
Laura Harring
Laura Harring
Twyla
Derek Alvarado
Scoot
Monica Peña
Brothel Manager
Veronica Bernal
Elvis' Girl
Billy Joe Martinez
Mexican Salesman
Mohammad Ahmed
Mr. Chopra
E. Matthew Buckley
Deck Officer
Director James Marsh
Writer Milo Addica, James Marsh
Composer Max Avery Lichtenstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 15 May 2005
Release date
19 May 2006 Great Britain
5 June 2008 South Korea 18
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $757,310
Production ContentFilm, FilmFour, Pressman Film
Also known as
The King, A király, El rey, Król, O Rei, Regele, The King oder Das 11. Gebot, Король, キング　罪の王, 上帝的私生子

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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