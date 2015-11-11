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7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Dans les limbes
7.4
Dans les limbes
, 2015
Dans les limbes
France, Canada, Ireland, Spain, USA, Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Cast
Gordon Bell
Self
Gordon Bell
Self
Liesl Capper
Self
George Dyson
Self
Laurie Frick
Self
Cathal Gurrin
Cathal Gurrin
Self
Nancy Huston
Voice-over
Kaori Ito
Self
Brewster Kahle
Self
Director
Antoine Viviani
Writer
Jérémy André
,
Alain Damasio
,
Antoine Viviani
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Canada / Ireland / Spain / USA / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
11 November 2015
Production
Providences
Also known as
Dans les limbes, In Limbo, W stanie zawieszenia
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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