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Poster of Dans les limbes
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Dans les limbes
7.4

Dans les limbes

, 2015
Dans les limbes
France, Canada, Ireland, Spain, USA, Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Dans les limbes
7.4

Cast

Gordon Bell
Self
Gordon Bell
Self
Liesl Capper
Self
George Dyson
Self
Laurie Frick
Self
Cathal Gurrin
Cathal Gurrin
Self
Nancy Huston
Voice-over
Kaori Ito
Self
Brewster Kahle
Self
Director Antoine Viviani
Writer Jérémy André, Alain Damasio, Antoine Viviani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Canada / Ireland / Spain / USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 11 November 2015
Production Providences
Also known as
Dans les limbes, In Limbo, W stanie zawieszenia

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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