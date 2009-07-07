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5.3
Kinoafisha
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Zonad
5.3
Zonad
, 2010
Zonad
Ireland / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
5.3
Synopsis
When the Cassidy family finds a red leather clad man passed out on their living room floor, they assume he's an alien. Zonad is more than happy to oblige.
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Cast
David Murray
Benson
Janice Byrne
Jenny Cassidy
Donna Dent
Mary Cassidy
Simon Delaney
Zonad
Kevin Maher
Jimmy Cassidy
Rory Keenan
Guy Hendrickson
Geoff Minogue
Richard Cassidy
David Pearce
Bonad
David Pearce
Bonad
Andrew Bennett
Mr. Madigan
Niamh Burke
Girl in Car 2
Director
John Carney
,
Kieran Carney
Writer
John Carney
,
Kieran Carney
Composer
Brian Byrne
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
7 July 2009
Release date
17 March 2010
Ireland
9 July 2013
USA
Production
Element Pictures, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board
Also known as
Zonad, 佐纳德
More
Film rating
5.3
Rate
15
votes
5.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
Declan Fitzgerald
We cannot give out free beer to every spaceman in town.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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