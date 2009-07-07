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Poster of Zonad
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Zonad
5.3

Zonad

, 2010
Zonad
Ireland / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Zonad
5.3

Synopsis

When the Cassidy family finds a red leather clad man passed out on their living room floor, they assume he's an alien. Zonad is more than happy to oblige.

Cast

David Murray
Benson
Janice Byrne
Jenny Cassidy
Donna Dent
Mary Cassidy
Simon Delaney
Zonad
Kevin Maher
Jimmy Cassidy
Rory Keenan
Rory Keenan
Guy Hendrickson
Geoff Minogue
Richard Cassidy
David Pearce
Bonad
David Pearce
Bonad
Andrew Bennett
Mr. Madigan
Niamh Burke
Girl in Car 2
Director John Carney, Kieran Carney
Writer John Carney, Kieran Carney
Composer Brian Byrne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 7 July 2009
Release date
17 March 2010 Ireland
9 July 2013 USA
Production Element Pictures, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board
Also known as
Zonad, 佐纳德

Film rating

5.3
Rate 15 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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