Poster of You're Ugly Too
Poster of You're Ugly Too
Рейтинги
7.1 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films You're Ugly Too

You're Ugly Too

You're Ugly Too 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 7 February 2015
World premiere 7 February 2015
Release date
7 February 2015 Germany
27 March 2016 Hong Kong
26 May 2017 Spain
Worldwide Gross $88,373
Production Savage Productions, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board
Also known as
You're Ugly Too, Entre los dos, Familienbande, Tak jak ja, Toi aussi t'es moche, А ещё ты урод, 親情交叉點
Director
Mark Noonan
Cast
Aidan Gillen
Aidan Gillen
Lauren Kinsella
Jesse Morris
Erika Sainte
George Piștereanu
Cast and Crew
Similar films for You're Ugly Too
Lorelei 7.2
Lorelei (2020)
Rose Plays Julie 6.6
Rose Plays Julie (2019)
Kill the Messenger 6.9
Kill the Messenger (2014)
Calvary 7.5
Calvary (2013)
Moonwalkers 6.6
Moonwalkers (2015)
Shadow Dancer 6.4
Shadow Dancer (2012)
The Final Curtain 5.7
The Final Curtain (2002)
The Lovers 6.1
The Lovers (2017)

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Will You know I Iove you, don't you? I know I've never said anything about it, but... I mean, you know that, don't you?
Stacey Is that you or the beer talking?
Will Actually, that was me talking to the beer.
[smiles]
Stacey [amused] Eejit!
