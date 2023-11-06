Germany, Ireland, Great Britain / Drama, Fantasy, Thriller / 18+
7.8
Synopsis
Liv moves to London with her mother Ann and little sister Mia. She meets the mysterious Henry, who belongs to a secret circle that possesses the ability of 'lucid dreaming', but their dream fulfillment came with a high price.
Silber und das Buch der Träume, Silver and the Book of Dreams, Silver et le livre des rêves, Silber, Silber ve Rüyalar Kitabı, Silber y el libro de los sueños, Silver e il libro dei sogni, Silver e o Livro dos Sonhos, シルバー 夢の扉, 席薇與夢之書, 白银和梦想之书, Silver, 西尔弗与梦之书
Film rating
7.8
Rate12 votes
5.5IMDb
Updated 6 November 2023
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.