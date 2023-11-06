Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Silver and the Book of Dreams
7.8

Silver and the Book of Dreams

, 2023
Silber und das Buch der Träume
Germany, Ireland, Great Britain / Drama, Fantasy, Thriller / 18+
7.8

Synopsis

Liv moves to London with her mother Ann and little sister Mia. She meets the mysterious Henry, who belongs to a secret circle that possesses the ability of 'lucid dreaming', but their dream fulfillment came with a high price.

Cast

Jana McKinnon
Liv
Chaneil Kular
Arthur
Josephine Blazier
Anabel
Riva Krymalowski
Mia
Nicolette Krebitz
Nicolette Krebitz
Ann
Rhys Mannion
Rhys Mannion
Henry
Théo Augier
Grayson
Efeosa Afolabi
Jasper
Rory Nolan
Ernest
Samirah Breuer
Persephone
Director Helena Hufnagel
Writer Christian Ditter, Sina Flammang, Helena Hufnagel, Kerstin Gier
Composer Sara Barone
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Ireland / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 7 December 2023
World premiere 6 November 2023
Release date
8 December 2023 Kyrgyzstan
8 December 2023 Mexico C
8 December 2023 Spain 16
Production Amazon Studios, Constantin Film
Also known as
Silber und das Buch der Träume, Silver and the Book of Dreams, Silver et le livre des rêves, Silber, Silber ve Rüyalar Kitabı, Silber y el libro de los sueños, Silver e il libro dei sogni, Silver e o Livro dos Sonhos, シルバー 夢の扉, 席薇與夢之書, 白银和梦想之书, Silver, 西尔弗与梦之书

Film rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 6 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Interstellar
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more