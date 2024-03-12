Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Quintessentially Irish
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Quintessentially Irish
7.3

Quintessentially Irish

, 2024
Quintessentially Irish
Ireland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Quintessentially Irish
7.3

Synopsis

A celebration of all things Irish, from sweeping landscapes to traditions and quirky sense of humor.

Cast

Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan
Self - Actor
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt
Self - Runner
Thomas Crosse
Self - Radio Host
Siobhán McSweeney
Self - Actress
A.J. Buckley
A.J. Buckley
Self - Actor
Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley
Self - Actress
Ciarán Hinds
Ciarán Hinds
Self - Actor
Sharon Horgan
Sharon Horgan
Self - Actress
Bob Geldof
Self - Musician
Stephen Hogan
Stephen Hogan
Self - Actor
Director Frank Mannion
Composer James Jones
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 12 March 2024
World premiere 12 March 2024
Release date
26 April 2024 Great Britain
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $472
Production Swipe Films
Also known as
Quintessentially Irish

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 5 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more