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7.3
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Quintessentially Irish
7.3
Quintessentially Irish
, 2024
Quintessentially Irish
Ireland / Documentary / 18+
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7.3
Synopsis
A celebration of all things Irish, from sweeping landscapes to traditions and quirky sense of humor.
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Cast
Pierce Brosnan
Self - Actor
Jeremy Irons
Usain Bolt
Self - Runner
Thomas Crosse
Self - Radio Host
Siobhán McSweeney
Self - Actress
A.J. Buckley
Self - Actor
Jessie Buckley
Self - Actress
Ciarán Hinds
Self - Actor
Sharon Horgan
Self - Actress
Bob Geldof
Self - Musician
Stephen Hogan
Self - Actor
Director
Frank Mannion
Composer
James Jones
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 59 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
12 March 2024
World premiere
12 March 2024
Release date
26 April 2024
Great Britain
Budget
$1,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$472
Production
Swipe Films
Also known as
Quintessentially Irish
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
14
votes
6.4
IMDb
Updated 5 March 2024
Showtimes
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