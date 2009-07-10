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7.2
Kinoafisha
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His & Hers
7.2
His & Hers
, 2009
His and Hers
Ireland / Documentary / 18+
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7.2
His & Hers
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
A documentary which chronicles a ninety-year-old love story, through the collective voice of seventy ladies.
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Cast
Leah Holohan
Grace McGee
Eimear Peters
Chloe O'Connor
Emily Rose McHugh
Emma Quinn
Director
Ken Wardrop
Composer
Denis Clohessy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
10 July 2009
Production
Venom Films, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board
Also known as
His & Hers, Njegove I Njezine
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
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