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7.2
His & Hers - trailer
Kinoafisha Films His & Hers
7.2

His & Hers

, 2009
His and Hers
Ireland / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
7.2
His & Hers - trailer
His & Hers  trailer

Synopsis

A documentary which chronicles a ninety-year-old love story, through the collective voice of seventy ladies.

Cast

Leah Holohan
Grace McGee
Eimear Peters
Chloe O'Connor
Emily Rose McHugh
Emma Quinn
Director Ken Wardrop
Composer Denis Clohessy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 10 July 2009
Production Venom Films, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board
Also known as
His & Hers, Njegove I Njezine

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
His & Hers - trailer
His & Hers Trailer
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