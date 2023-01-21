Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Deepest Breath
7.9
The Deepest Breath - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Deepest Breath
7.9

The Deepest Breath

, 2023
The Deepest Breath
Ireland, Great Britain, USA / Adventure, Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Deepest Breath
7.9
The Deepest Breath - Trailer
The Deepest Breath  Trailer

Synopsis

A champion freediver and expert safety diver seemed destined for one another despite the different paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world. A look at the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean.

Cast

Alessia Zecchini
Self - Freediver
Stephen Keenan
Safety Diver
Stephen Keenan
Safety Diver
Leigh Baker
Self - Respiratory Therapist
Mahmoud Barracuda
Self - Scuba Diver
Ilaria Bonin
Self - Freediver Italian National Team
Kristof Coenen
Kristof Coenen
Self - Freediver
Lily Crespy
Self - Freediver
Hanako Hirose
Self - Freediver Japanese National Team
Peter Keenan
Self - Stephen's Father
Francesca Koe Owings
Self - Freediving Judge
Director Laura McGann
Writer Laura McGann
Composer Nainita Desai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 18 July 2023
World premiere 21 January 2023
Production A24, Motive Films, RAW
Also known as
The Deepest Breath, La inspiración más profunda, Au plus profond, A legmélyebb lélegzet, De Tirar o Fôlego, Der tiefste Atemzug, Det dypeste innpustet, En Derin Nefes, Najdublji udah, Najgłębszy wdech, Найглибше занурення, Најдубљи удах, ディープブレス: 呼吸、深く, 最深的呼吸：自由潜之恋, 呼吸的極限, The Deepest Breath - Respiro profondo

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Deepest Breath - Trailer
The Deepest Breath Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more