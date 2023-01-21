A champion freediver and expert safety diver seemed destined for one another despite the different paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world. A look at the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean.
The Deepest Breath, La inspiración más profunda, Au plus profond, A legmélyebb lélegzet, De Tirar o Fôlego, Der tiefste Atemzug, Det dypeste innpustet, En Derin Nefes, Najdublji udah, Najgłębszy wdech, Найглибше занурення, Најдубљи удах, ディープブレス: 呼吸、深く, 最深的呼吸：自由潜之恋, 呼吸的極限, The Deepest Breath - Respiro profondo