Follow the disappearance of the final Little Egg of the season in strange circumstances, leading Oona and her friends to embark on a race against time to try to save it before a big storm hits Puffin Rock and puts the island in danger.
Puffin Rock and the New Friends, ''E'' Ha'Puffinim, Creag Nam Buthaidean Agus Na Caraidean Ura, Lundefjell - Egget som forsvant, Lunnisaaren tarinoita - uudet ystävät, Nouveaux copains à Puffin Rock, Nya vänner på Lunneskär, Puffin Rock - Il film, Puffin Rock agus Cairde Nua, Wyspa Puffinów. Nowi przyjaciele, Πάφιν Ροκ: Νέες φιλίες, Пташина скеля, パフィンの小さな島