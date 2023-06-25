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Poster of Puffin Rock and the New Friends
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Puffin Rock and the New Friends
7.1

Puffin Rock and the New Friends

, 2023
Puffin Rock and the New Friends
Ireland, Great Britain / Animation / 18+
Poster of Puffin Rock and the New Friends
7.1

Synopsis

Follow the disappearance of the final Little Egg of the season in strange circumstances, leading Oona and her friends to embark on a race against time to try to save it before a big storm hits Puffin Rock and puts the island in danger.

Cast

Amy Huberman
Amy Huberman
Puffin Egg Mammy
Chris O'Dowd
Chris O'Dowd
Narrator
Eva Whittaker
Isabelle
Beth McCafferty
Oona
Jo McDaid
Baba
James Henry
Mossy
Anna McDaid
May
Euan McGrath
Phoenix
Aaron MacGregor
Marvin
Geraldine Cole
Mama
Director Jeremy Purcell, Lorraine Lordan
Writer Sara Daddy
Composer Eberg
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Ireland / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 24 November 2023
World premiere 25 June 2023
Release date
14 November 2024 Czechia
7 June 2024 Finland S
3 June 2026 France
11 July 2024 Greece
14 July 2023 Ireland G
4 July 2024 Israel
4 January 2024 Italy
14 July 2023 Norway 6
12 January 2024 Poland
23 January 2025 Slovakia U
15 March 2024 Sweden
24 October 2024 Ukraine
12 January 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $273,051
Production BBC Alba, Cartoon Saloon, Dog Ears
Also known as
Puffin Rock and the New Friends, ''E'' Ha'Puffinim, Creag Nam Buthaidean Agus Na Caraidean Ura, Lundefjell - Egget som forsvant, Lunnisaaren tarinoita - uudet ystävät, Nouveaux copains à Puffin Rock, Nya vänner på Lunneskär, Puffin Rock - Il film, Puffin Rock agus Cairde Nua, Wyspa Puffinów. Nowi przyjaciele, Πάφιν Ροκ: Νέες φιλίες, Пташина скеля, パフィンの小さな島

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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