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Poster of Redemption of a Rogue
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Redemption of a Rogue
6.0

Redemption of a Rogue

, 2020
Redemption of a Rogue
Ireland / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Redemption of a Rogue
6.0

Cast

Aaron Monaghan
Aaron Monaghan
Jimmy Cullen
Aisling O'Mara
Masha
Kieran Roche
Damien Cullen
Pat McCabe
Blues Man
Hugh B. O'Brien
Jimmy - Dying Father
Liz Fitzgibbon
Patricia
Lorna Quinn
Virgin Mary
Charlie Bonner
Harry Gilsenan
Kevin McGahern
Biff
Shane Connaughton
Hardware Store Owner
Director Philip Doherty
Writer Philip Doherty
Composer Robbie Perry
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 11 July 2020
Release date
29 September 2022 Australia MA15+
27 August 2021 Great Britain 15
Budget €112,500
Worldwide Gross $43,285
Production Pale Rebel Productions
Also known as
Redemption of a Rogue, Vykoupení bouřlivákovo, Побег в Ирландию

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 3 March 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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