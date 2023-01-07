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Poster of André Rieu in Dublin
8.6
Kinoafisha Films André Rieu in Dublin
8.6

André Rieu in Dublin

, 2023
André Rieu - Live in Dublin 2023
Ireland / Music / 18+
Poster of André Rieu in Dublin
8.6

Synopsis

Visit the Emerald Isle in style with André Rieu in Dublin, the maestro’s first filmed concert in the delightful Irish capital in over 20 years – exclusive to cinemas. Join André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra, sopranos, tenors and guests for a whimsical celebration, with romantic melodies, popular classics, party tunes and beloved waltzes. Bring your loved ones to your local cinema for an incomparable experience of music and dance filmed in the land of a hundred thousand welcomes. Céad Míle Fáilte!

Cast

André Rieu
Self
Gary Bennett
Self
Thomas Greuel
Self
Manoe Konings
Self
Anna Majchrzak
Self
Béla Mavrák
Self
Micaëla Oeste
Self
Donij van Doorn
Self
Director André Rieu, Michel Fizzano, Lida Huver
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 7 January 2023
Release date
4 February 2023 Australia
28 January 2023 France
7 January 2023 Germany
7 January 2023 Latvia U
7 January 2023 Lithuania N7
Worldwide Gross $1,815,103
Also known as
André Rieu in Dublin, André Rieu i Dublin

Film rating

8.6
Rate 11 votes
8.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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