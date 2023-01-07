Visit the Emerald Isle in style with André Rieu in Dublin, the maestro’s first filmed concert in the delightful Irish capital in over 20 years – exclusive to cinemas. Join André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra, sopranos, tenors and guests for a whimsical celebration, with romantic melodies, popular classics, party tunes and beloved waltzes. Bring your loved ones to your local cinema for an incomparable experience of music and dance filmed in the land of a hundred thousand welcomes. Céad Míle Fáilte!