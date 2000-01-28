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Poster of About Adam
6.6
Kinoafisha Films About Adam
6.6

About Adam

, 2000
About Adam
Ireland, USA, Great Britain / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of About Adam
6.6

Synopsis

A waitress falls for a handsome customer who seduces her, her two sisters, her brother, and her brother's girlfriend.

Cast

Stuart Townsend
Stuart Townsend
Adam
Charlotte Bradley
Charlotte Bradley
Alice Rooney
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
Lucy Owens
Alan Maher
David Owens
Brendan Dempsey
Kathleen Bradley
Rosaleen Linehan
Peggy Owens
Frances O'Connor
Frances O'Connor
Laura Owens
Tommy Tiernan
Tommy Tiernan
Simon
Frances O'Connor
Frances O'Connor
Laura Owens
Stewart Roche
Customer #1
Aoife Maloney
Customer #2
Director Gerard Stembridge
Writer Gerard Stembridge, Tommy Tiernan
Composer Adrian Johnston
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland / USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 16 March 2005
World premiere 28 January 2000
Release date
28 January 2000 Russia 18+
16 August 2001 Czechia U
9 August 2001 Germany
19 January 2001 Ireland
28 January 2000 Kazakhstan
21 March 2001 Mexico
28 January 2000 USA
28 January 2000 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $802,951
Production Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Venus Productions
Also known as
About Adam, All About Adam, Todo sobre Adam, À propos d'Adam, Adam Serial Lover, Adam y ellas, Alles über Adam, As Mulheres de Adam, Aşkmatik, Hódító Adam, Ihana Adam, Irresistível Adam, Võluv Adam, Vše o Adamovi, Wszystko o Adamie, Относно Адам, Про Адама, アバウト・アダム　アダムにも秘密がある, 當女人真好

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Alice Owens Rooney Why do you do it, Adam?
Adam Well, I don't know. I definitely don't do it because someone's fucked up my life and I want to get revenge. That would be no good, Alice. But maybe... Would you believe me if I told you that when I'm with people, listening to them, I notice that they always want something from me?
Alice Owens Rooney Oh, I'd believe that alright.
Adam And it doesn't annoy me, I really like it. I like to give people what they want, if I can. Whatever makes them happy it's a very easy thing for me to do.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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