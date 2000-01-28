Alice Owens Rooney
Why do you do it, Adam?
Adam
Well, I don't know. I definitely don't do it because someone's fucked up my life and I want to get revenge. That would be no good, Alice. But maybe... Would you believe me if I told you that when I'm with people, listening to them, I notice that they always want something from me?
Alice Owens Rooney
Oh, I'd believe that alright.
Adam
And it doesn't annoy me, I really like it. I like to give people what they want, if I can. Whatever makes them happy it's a very easy thing for me to do.