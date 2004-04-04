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Poster of Laws of Attraction
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Laws of Attraction
6.2

Laws of Attraction

, 2004
Laws of Attraction
Ireland, Great Britain, Germany / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Laws of Attraction
6.2

Cast

Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan
Daniel Rafferty
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Audrey Woods
Parker Posey
Parker Posey
Serena
Michael Sheen
Michael Sheen
Thorne Jamison
Jonny Meyers
Ashton Phelps
Mike Doyle
Mike Doyle
Michael Rawson
Annie Ryan
Vincent Marzello
Sara James
David Wilmot
David Wilmot
Nora Dunn
Judge Abramovitz
Frances Fisher
Frances Fisher
Sara Miller
Director Peter Howitt
Writer Aline Brosh McKenna, Robert Harling
Composer Edward Shearmur
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland / Great Britain / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 6 August 2004
World premiere 4 April 2004
Release date
4 June 2004 Russia 18+
10 June 2004 Belarus
8 September 2004 France TP
16 June 2005 Germany
7 May 2004 Great Britain
1 July 2004 Greece
10 June 2004 Kazakhstan
12 November 2004 South Korea
4 April 2004 USA
10 June 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $32,000,000
Worldwide Gross $30,031,874
Production Deep River Productions, Irish DreamTime, Initial Entertainment Group (IEG)
Also known as
Laws of Attraction, Las reglas de la seducción, As Leis da Atracção, Cazibe Kanunları, Hasta que la ley nos separe, La force de l'attraction, Las leyes de atracción, Laws of Attraction - Matrimonio in appello, Laws of Attraction - Was sich liebt, verklagt sich, Legile atractiei, Leis da Atração, Pievilcības likumi, Pozew o miłość, Pravila privlacnosti, Une affaire de coeur, Válótársak, Veetluse seadused, Vetovoiman lait, Viliojimo menas, Zákon príťažlivosti, Zákon přitažlivosti, Zakoni privlačnosti, Εραστές μετ' εμποδίων, Закони на привличането, Закони привабливості, Законы привлекательности, 愛你無法度, Gesetze der Anziehung, Laws of Attraction - Was sich liebt verklagt sich

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024

Quotes

Sara Forgive me if I get a little emotional, but this is the day every mother dreams of. The day she watches her only daughter put a lock on her bedroom door, to keep her husband out.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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