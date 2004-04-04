ProductionDeep River Productions, Irish DreamTime, Initial Entertainment Group (IEG)
Also known as
Laws of Attraction, Las reglas de la seducción, As Leis da Atracção, Cazibe Kanunları, Hasta que la ley nos separe, La force de l'attraction, Las leyes de atracción, Laws of Attraction - Matrimonio in appello, Laws of Attraction - Was sich liebt, verklagt sich, Legile atractiei, Leis da Atração, Pievilcības likumi, Pozew o miłość, Pravila privlacnosti, Une affaire de coeur, Válótársak, Veetluse seadused, Vetovoiman lait, Viliojimo menas, Zákon príťažlivosti, Zákon přitažlivosti, Zakoni privlačnosti, Εραστές μετ' εμποδίων, Закони на привличането, Закони привабливості, Законы привлекательности, 愛你無法度, Gesetze der Anziehung, Laws of Attraction - Was sich liebt verklagt sich