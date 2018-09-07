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5.9
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Float Like a Butterfly
5.9
Float Like a Butterfly
, 2018
Float Like a Butterfly
Ireland / Drama, History, Sport / 18+
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5.9
Float Like a Butterfly
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
From the producers of "Once" and "Sing Street", "Float Like a Butterfly" is a powerful, timely story of a girl's fight for freedom and belonging. In a gender-reversal of the classic film "Billy Elliott," 15-year-old Frances must f...
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Cast
Dara Devaney
Michael
Lalor Roddy
Big Daddy
Aidan O'Hare
Sergeant
Aaron Monaghan
Pascal Scott
Hazel Doupe
Frances
Johnny Collins
Patrick
Hilda Fay
Big Mammy
Lisa Lambe
Margaret
Amelie Metcalfe
Francis (age 8)
Packy Lee
Uncle Joe
Michael Collins
Uncle Tommy
Director
Carmel Winters
Writer
Carmel Winters
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
13 November 2023
World premiere
7 September 2018
Release date
10 May 2019
Great Britain
10 May 2019
Ireland
15
12 November 2020
South Korea
15세이상관람가
Worldwide Gross
$10,721
Production
Samson Films, Port Pictures
Also known as
Float Like a Butterfly, Unosząc się jak motyl, Vuela como una mariposa, Порхай как бабочка, 蝶舞拳風
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026
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