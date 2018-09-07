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Poster of Float Like a Butterfly
5.9
Float Like a Butterfly - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Float Like a Butterfly
5.9

Float Like a Butterfly

, 2018
Float Like a Butterfly
Ireland / Drama, History, Sport / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Float Like a Butterfly
5.9
Float Like a Butterfly - Trailer
Float Like a Butterfly  Trailer

Synopsis

From the producers of "Once" and "Sing Street", "Float Like a Butterfly" is a powerful, timely story of a girl's fight for freedom and belonging. In a gender-reversal of the classic film "Billy Elliott," 15-year-old Frances must f...

Cast

Dara Devaney
Michael
Lalor Roddy
Big Daddy
Aidan O'Hare
Sergeant
Aaron Monaghan
Aaron Monaghan
Pascal Scott
Hazel Doupe
Hazel Doupe
Frances
Johnny Collins
Patrick
Hilda Fay
Big Mammy
Lisa Lambe
Margaret
Amelie Metcalfe
Francis (age 8)
Packy Lee
Packy Lee
Uncle Joe
Michael Collins
Uncle Tommy
Director Carmel Winters
Writer Carmel Winters
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 13 November 2023
World premiere 7 September 2018
Release date
10 May 2019 Great Britain
10 May 2019 Ireland 15
12 November 2020 South Korea 15세이상관람가
Worldwide Gross $10,721
Production Samson Films, Port Pictures
Also known as
Float Like a Butterfly, Unosząc się jak motyl, Vuela como una mariposa, Порхай как бабочка, 蝶舞拳風

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Float Like a Butterfly - Trailer
Float Like a Butterfly Trailer
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