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Poster of True North
5.9
True North - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films True North
5.9

True North

, 2006
True North
Germany, Ireland, Great Britain / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of True North
5.9
True North - Trailer
True North  Trailer

Cast

Martin Compston
Martin Compston
Sean
Stephen Robertson
The Cook
Peter Mullan
Peter Mullan
Riley
Gary Lewis
Gary Lewis
The Skipper
Angel Li
Su Li
Hark Bohm
Pol
Li Jun Wang
Chinese Farmer
Ren Hao
Moonface
Shi Ming
Snakehead
Anna Breuer
Svetlana
Director Steve Hudson
Writer Steve Hudson
Composer Edmund Butt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Ireland / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 11 September 2006
Release date
30 October 2008 Russia Русский репортаж
30 October 2008 Belarus
14 September 2007 Great Britain
18 December 2007 Ireland
30 October 2008 Kazakhstan
11 September 2006 USA
30 October 2008 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $16,549
Production Ariel Films, BBC Film, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board
Also known as
True North, A la deriva, True North - Der letzte Fang, Настоящий север

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
True North - Trailer
True North Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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