Estonia, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Germany / Animation, Drama, Family / 18+
7.0
Synopsis
Mary O’Hara is a sharp and cheeky 12-year-old Dublin schoolgirl who is bravely facing the fact that her beloved Granny is dying. But Granny can’t let go of life, and when a mysterious young woman turns up in Mary’s street with a message for her Granny, Mary gets pulled into an unlikely adventure. The woman is the ghost of Granny’s own mother, who has come to help her daughter say good-bye to her loved ones and guide her safely out of this world. She needs the help of Mary and her mother, Scarlett, who embark on a road trip to the past. Four generations of women travel on a midnight car journey. One of them is dead, one of them is dying, one of them is driving, and one of them is just starting out.
ProductionPaul Thiltges Distributions, Aliante, JAM Media
Also known as
Mary e lo spirito di mezzanotte, A Greyhound of a Girl, Mary Superchef, Mary, Tansey und die Reise in die Nacht, Marys magische Reise, Meisterkokk Mary, Το κορίτσι-λαγωνικό, Бабушкин рецепт, 女孩的灵缇犬, Meitene un dzinējsuns, O Sonho de Mary, سگ دخترک, Mary i el pastís de coliflor i canyella, Alles Gëtt Wonnerbar!