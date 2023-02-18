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Poster of A Greyhound of a Girl
7.0
Kinoafisha Films A Greyhound of a Girl
7.0

A Greyhound of a Girl

, 2023
A Greyhound of a Girl
Estonia, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Germany / Animation, Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of A Greyhound of a Girl
7.0

Synopsis

Mary O’Hara is a sharp and cheeky 12-year-old Dublin schoolgirl who is bravely facing the fact that her beloved Granny is dying. But Granny can’t let go of life, and when a mysterious young woman turns up in Mary’s street with a message for her Granny, Mary gets pulled into an unlikely adventure. The woman is the ghost of Granny’s own mother, who has come to help her daughter say good-bye to her loved ones and guide her safely out of this world. She needs the help of Mary and her mother, Scarlett, who embark on a road trip to the past. Four generations of women travel on a midnight car journey. One of them is dead, one of them is dying, one of them is driving, and one of them is just starting out.

Cast

Charlene McKenna
Tansey
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
Paddy
Sharon Horgan
Sharon Horgan
Scarlett
Rosaleen Linehan
Emer
Alessandro Carloni
Paul Tylak
Dr. Patel
Oreste Baldini
Carlo Valli
Carlo Valli
Mia O'Connor
Mary
Jake O'Loughlin
Dommo
Oscar Butler
Killer
Lorcan Cranitch
Male Judge
Director Enzo D'Alò
Writer Enzo D'Alò, Roddy Doyle, Dave Ingham
Composer Richard Evans, David Rhodes
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Estonia / Ireland / Italy / Latvia / Great Britain / Luxembourg / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 20 March 2024
World premiere 18 February 2023
Release date
9 February 2024 Estonia
25 January 2024 Germany
28 June 2024 Great Britain U
28 June 2024 Ireland 12A
23 November 2023 Italy
11 October 2024 Latvia 7+
15 December 2023 Spain
Worldwide Gross $203,371
Production Paul Thiltges Distributions, Aliante, JAM Media
Also known as
Mary e lo spirito di mezzanotte, A Greyhound of a Girl, Mary Superchef, Mary, Tansey und die Reise in die Nacht, Marys magische Reise, Meisterkokk Mary, Το κορίτσι-λαγωνικό, Бабушкин рецепт, 女孩的灵缇犬, Meitene un dzinējsuns, O Sonho de Mary, سگ دخترک, Mary i el pastís de coliflor i canyella, Alles Gëtt Wonnerbar!

Cartoon rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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