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Poster of Tiger Raid
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Tiger Raid
4.3

Tiger Raid

, 2016
Tiger Raid
Ireland / Action / 18+
Poster of Tiger Raid
4.3

Cast

Brian Gleeson
Brian Gleeson
Joe
Sofia Boutella
Sofia Boutella
Shadha
Damien Molony
Damien Molony
Paddy
Rory Fleck Byrne
Rory Fleck Byrne
Ruby
Evan Khader
Security Guard
Majid Rahan
Militia Man
Murtada Dakhel
Militia Man
Khaled Sabbagh
Militia Man
Director Simon Dixon
Writer Simon Dixon, Mick Donnellan, Gareth Coulam Evans
Composer Dean Valentine
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 7 October 2016
World premiere 17 April 2016
Release date
7 October 2016 Great Britain
16 May 2017 South Korea
Production Samson Films, Story, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board
Also known as
Tiger Raid, Atacul tigrilor, Inimhaarang, Sivatagi tigris, Рейд тигрів, Рейд тигров, タイガー・スクワッド

Film rating

4.3
Rate 13 votes
4.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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