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Poster of Asylum
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Asylum
6.4

Asylum

, 2005
Asylum
Great Britain, Ireland / Drama, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Asylum
6.4

Synopsis

A woman becomes very curious about one of her psychiatrist husband's inmates, a man who was found guilty in the murder and disfigurement of his former wife.

Cast

Natasha Richardson
Natasha Richardson
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville
Gus Lewis
Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen
Joss Ackland
Wanda Ventham
Director David Mackenzie
Writer Patrick McGrath, Patrick Marber, Chrysanthy Balis
Composer Mark Mancina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 9 September 2005
World premiere 9 September 2005
Release date
3 November 2005 Russia 16+
15 June 2007 France TP
15 June 2007 Italy
3 November 2005 Kazakhstan
11 October 2007 South Korea
9 September 2005 USA
3 November 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,788,033
Production Paramount Classics, Seven Arts Productions, Samson Films
Also known as
Asylum, A Casa da Loucura, Asylum: Entre la pasión y la demencia, Azil, Follia, L'asile, Obłąkana miłość, Obsesión, Paixão sem Limites, Pasiune de ospiciu, Stellas Versuchung, Tımarhane, Ústav, Vangitut, Παράνομο πάθος, Безумие, Пагубна страст, アサイラム/閉鎖病棟, 爱欲痴狂

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb

Quotes

Max Raphael I want you to understand what's going to happen next. The shock will wear off, and it will be replaced by a devastating grief. In time, you will come to terms with what you have done and you'll just be very, very sad. And that sadness will stay with you for the rest of your life.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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