ProductionParamount Classics, Seven Arts Productions, Samson Films
Also known as
Asylum, A Casa da Loucura, Asylum: Entre la pasión y la demencia, Azil, Follia, L'asile, Obłąkana miłość, Obsesión, Paixão sem Limites, Pasiune de ospiciu, Stellas Versuchung, Tımarhane, Ústav, Vangitut, Παράνομο πάθος, Безумие, Пагубна страст, アサイラム/閉鎖病棟, 爱欲痴狂
Film rating
6.4
Rate15 votes
6.1IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Max RaphaelI want you to understand what's going to happen next. The shock will wear off, and it will be replaced by a devastating grief. In time, you will come to terms with what you have done and you'll just be very, very sad. And that sadness will stay with you for the rest of your life.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.