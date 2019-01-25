Menu
Sicilian photojournalist Letizia Battaglia began a long battle against the ruthless Cosa Nostra when she first photographed the sinister scene of a brutal murder. Documenting the barbaric rule of the Italian Mafia, she was an unwavering witness to its crimes. Her art and courage helped end the horrific and bloody reign of the Corleonesi clan.

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 8 December 2020
World premiere 25 January 2019
29 July 2020 France
29 November 2019 Great Britain
29 November 2019 Ireland
22 March 2020 Italy
22 November 2019 USA
Worldwide Gross $33,884
Production Lunar Pictures, Impact Partners, Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland
Shooting the Mafia, Fotografando a máfia, La fotógrafa de la mafia, Letizia Battaglia - Shooting the Mafia, Mafija na nišanu, Medziojant mafija, Ustrzelić mafię, Πυροβολώντας τη Μαφία, Знімаючи мафію, 슈팅 마피아
Kim Longinotto
6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
