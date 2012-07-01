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6.3
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Men at Lunch
6.3
Men at Lunch
, 2012
Men at Lunch
Ireland / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Posters
6.3
Synopsis
The story of "Lunch atop a Skyscraper," the iconic photograph taken during the construction of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
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Cast
Fionnula Flanagan
Narrator
Peter Quinn
Self - Author
Ric Burns
Self - Documentary Film Director
Christine Roussel
Self - Archiving Specialist, Rockefeller Center
Jim Rasenberger
Self - Non-Fiction Author
Sergio Ferrari
Self - Sculptor
Dan Barry
Self - Reporter, The New York Times
Richard J. Schuler
Self - Iron Worker
Kevin P. Murphy
Self - Iron Worker
Joe Woolhead
Self - Photographer
Director
Seán Ó Cualáin
Writer
Niall Murphy
Composer
Mike McGoldrick
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2012
Online premiere
15 April 2015
World premiere
1 July 2012
Worldwide Gross
$2,483
Production
Sónta Films
Also known as
Men at Lunch, Lón sa Spéir, Los hombres de la viga, Lounas taivaalla, Lunch i skyn, 摩天楼上的午餐, 空中ランチ
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
11
votes
6.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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