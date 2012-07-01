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Poster of Men at Lunch
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Men at Lunch
6.3

Men at Lunch

, 2012
Men at Lunch
Ireland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Men at Lunch
6.3

Synopsis

The story of "Lunch atop a Skyscraper," the iconic photograph taken during the construction of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Cast

Fionnula Flanagan
Fionnula Flanagan
Narrator
Peter Quinn
Self - Author
Ric Burns
Self - Documentary Film Director
Christine Roussel
Self - Archiving Specialist, Rockefeller Center
Jim Rasenberger
Self - Non-Fiction Author
Sergio Ferrari
Self - Sculptor
Dan Barry
Self - Reporter, The New York Times
Richard J. Schuler
Self - Iron Worker
Kevin P. Murphy
Self - Iron Worker
Joe Woolhead
Self - Photographer
Director Seán Ó Cualáin
Writer Niall Murphy
Composer Mike McGoldrick
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 15 April 2015
World premiere 1 July 2012
Worldwide Gross $2,483
Production Sónta Films
Also known as
Men at Lunch, Lón sa Spéir, Los hombres de la viga, Lounas taivaalla, Lunch i skyn, 摩天楼上的午餐, 空中ランチ

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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