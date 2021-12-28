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Poster of Steps of Freedom
8.5
Kinoafisha Films Steps of Freedom
8.5

Steps of Freedom

, 2021
Steps of Freedom
Ireland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Steps of Freedom
8.5

Cast

Morgan Bullock
Self, also narrator
Aoife Whelan
Self, Assistant Professor, University College Dublin
Ríonach Uí Ógáin
Self, lecturer in Irish Folklore, University College Dublin
Kelly Fitzgerald
Self, Head of Irish Folklore & Ethnology, University College Dublin
DeWitt Fleming Jr.
Self
Jonathan Skinner
Self, Reader in the Anthropology of Events, University of Surrey
Leni Sloan
Self
Mick Moloney
Self
Brian Seibert
Self, author of 'What the Eye Hears: A History of Tap Dancing'
Steve Cooney
Self
Director Ruán Magan
Composer Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Colm MacConiomare
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 28 December 2021
Production Create One/Wonderland, Tyrone Productions, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Also known as
Steps of Freedom, Askel vapauteen: Irlannin tanssin tarina, Irish Dance - Steps of Freedom, Les pas de la liberté: La danse irlandaise, Schritte in die Freiheit: Der irische Tanz, Steg mot frihet: den irländska dansens historia, Steps of Freedom: The Story of Irish Dance, Шаги свободы

Film rating

8.5
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 8 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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