ProductionCreate One/Wonderland, Tyrone Productions, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Also known as
Steps of Freedom, Askel vapauteen: Irlannin tanssin tarina, Irish Dance - Steps of Freedom, Les pas de la liberté: La danse irlandaise, Schritte in die Freiheit: Der irische Tanz, Steg mot frihet: den irländska dansens historia, Steps of Freedom: The Story of Irish Dance, Шаги свободы
Film rating
8.5
Rate10 votes
7.4IMDb
Updated 8 August 2026
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.