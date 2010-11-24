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Poster of Santa's Apprentice
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Santa's Apprentice
6.4

Santa's Apprentice

, 2010
Santa's Apprentice
Australia, France, Ireland / Animation, Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Santa's Apprentice
6.4

Synopsis

Santa doesn't want to retire, but rules are rules and he must train someone to replace him. The lucky winner, to be chosen from among millions of children, must be named Nicholas, be an orphan and have a pure heart. On the other side of the planet, there is a little boy who is a perfect match, but his lack of self-confidence and fear of heights make him a poor contestant. Will Santa agree to step down, and help his apprentice take his place?

Cast

Julie Gayet
Julie Gayet
La mère de Félix
Jean-Pierre Marielle
Jean-Pierre Marielle
Lorànt Deutsch
Randolph
Bruno Salomone
Bruno Salomone
Pierre-François Martin-Laval
Pierre-François Martin-Laval
Edgar
Didier Brice
Benoît Allemane
Le Père Noël
Nathan Simony
Nicolas
Daniela Duspara
Child
Daniela Duspara
Child
Fabiana Arrastia
Elf
Fabiana Arrastia
Elf
Director Luc Vinciguerra, Paulette Victor-Lifton
Writer Clément Calvet, Alexandre Reverend
Composer Nerida Tyson-Chew
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Australia / France / Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 24 November 2010
World premiere 24 November 2010
Release date
11 November 2011 Australia
24 November 2010 Belgium PG
24 November 2010 France U
11 November 2011 Germany 0
23 December 2010 Lebanon PG
18 December 2013 Spain
3 January 2011 USA G
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $5,705,323
Production Gaumont-Alphanim, Avrill Stark Entertainment, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board
Also known as
L'apprenti Père Noël, Santa's Apprentice, A Mikulás kisinasa, Aprendiz de Pai Natal, Aprendiz de Papai Noel, Bozičkov vajenec, De Kleine Kerstman, Den lille julemand, El aprendiz de Papá Noel, Julenissens lærling, L'apprendista Babbo Natale: Il Natale di Nicholas, Noel Baba'nın Çırağı, O voithos tou Agiou Vasili, Uczeń Świętego Mikołaja, Weihnachtsmann Junior - Der Film, Weihnachtsmann Junior - Wie alles begann, Вучань Святога Мікалая, Ученик Санты, Учень Санти, L'apprendista Babbo Natale - Il Natale di Nicholas, Santa's Apprentice - Il Natale di Nicholas, L'aprenent del Pare Noel

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
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Updated 19 December 2022
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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