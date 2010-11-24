Australia, France, Ireland / Animation, Comedy, Family / 18+
6.4
Synopsis
Santa doesn't want to retire, but rules are rules and he must train someone to replace him. The lucky winner, to be chosen from among millions of children, must be named Nicholas, be an orphan and have a pure heart. On the other side of the planet, there is a little boy who is a perfect match, but his lack of self-confidence and fear of heights make him a poor contestant. Will Santa agree to step down, and help his apprentice take his place?
ProductionGaumont-Alphanim, Avrill Stark Entertainment, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board
Also known as
L'apprenti Père Noël, Santa's Apprentice, A Mikulás kisinasa, Aprendiz de Pai Natal, Aprendiz de Papai Noel, Bozičkov vajenec, De Kleine Kerstman, Den lille julemand, El aprendiz de Papá Noel, Julenissens lærling, L'apprendista Babbo Natale: Il Natale di Nicholas, Noel Baba'nın Çırağı, O voithos tou Agiou Vasili, Uczeń Świętego Mikołaja, Weihnachtsmann Junior - Der Film, Weihnachtsmann Junior - Wie alles begann, Вучань Святога Мікалая, Ученик Санты, Учень Санти, L'apprendista Babbo Natale - Il Natale di Nicholas, Santa's Apprentice - Il Natale di Nicholas, L'aprenent del Pare Noel