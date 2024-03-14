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Poster of Irish Wish
5.2
Irish Wish - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Irish Wish
5.2

Irish Wish

, 2024
Irish Wish
USA, Ireland / Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Irish Wish
5.2
Irish Wish - Trailer
Irish Wish  Trailer

Synopsis

Maddie is a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and… the love of her life. After a wish gone awry, Maddie wakes up in a world where she become the betrothed, only to discover that reality isn’t one she really wants.

Cast

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan
Maddie Kelly
Edward Speleers
Edward Speleers
James Thomas
Alexander Vlahos
Paul Kennedy
Jacinta Mulcahy
Olivia Kennedy
Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour
Rosemary Kelly
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry
Heather
Elizabeth Tan
Emma Taylor
Matty McCabe
Kory Kennedy
Dawn Bradfield
Saint Brigid
Maurice Byrne
Sean Kennedy
Director Janeen Damian
Writer Kirsten Hansen
Composer Nathan Lanier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 14 March 2024
World premiere 14 March 2024
Production Netflix, Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA), Brad Krevoy Television
Also known as
Irish Wish, Un deseo irlandés, Az ír kívánság, Dorință irlandeză, En irsk romanse, Irish Wish - Solo un desiderio, İrlanda Rüyası, Irlandzkie życzenie, Irské přání, Pedido Irlandês, Um Desejo Irlandês, Ирландская мечта, Ірландське бажання, アイリッシュ・ウィッシュ, 愛爾蘭之願, 爱尔兰之愿, 爱尔兰愿望, آرزوی ایرلندی

Film rating

5.2
Rate 16 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 21 February 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Irish Wish - Trailer
Irish Wish Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Maddie Kelly Tomorrow I'm marrying Paul Kennedy.
James Thomas Because you asked him.
Maddie Kelly Wait, so what? You think a woman can't ask a man to marry her?
James Thomas No, of course not. But if you were my girlfriend, I wouldn't have waited. I'd have asked you first.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

When Maddie (Lindsay Lohan) encounters the enigmatic woman at the magical stone, she alludes to earthquakes and lightning. Similar events occur in "Just My Luck" (2006) and "Freaky Friday" (2003), both featuring Lindsay Lohan.

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