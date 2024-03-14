Maddie is a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and… the love of her life. After a wish gone awry, Maddie wakes up in a world where she become the betrothed, only to discover that reality isn’t one she really wants.
ProductionNetflix, Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA), Brad Krevoy Television
Also known as
Irish Wish, Un deseo irlandés, Az ír kívánság, Dorință irlandeză, En irsk romanse, Irish Wish - Solo un desiderio, İrlanda Rüyası, Irlandzkie życzenie, Irské přání, Pedido Irlandês, Um Desejo Irlandês, Ирландская мечта, Ірландське бажання, アイリッシュ・ウィッシュ, 愛爾蘭之願, 爱尔兰之愿, 爱尔兰愿望, آرزوی ایرلندی
Maddie KellyWait, so what? You think a woman can't ask a man to marry her?
James ThomasNo, of course not. But if you were my girlfriend, I wouldn't have waited. I'd have asked you first.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
When Maddie (Lindsay Lohan) encounters the enigmatic woman at the magical stone, she alludes to earthquakes and lightning. Similar events occur in "Just My Luck" (2006) and "Freaky Friday" (2003), both featuring Lindsay Lohan.